What happens when rising tensions in the West Philippine Sea, an increasingly polarized digital public square, and a restless citizenry weary of economic strain converge at the same historical moment? The rare combination produces something close to a geopolitical storm.

We feel its winds in many ways. News alerts about maritime confrontations. Commentaries demanding either hardline condemnation or cautious accommodation. Social media feeds that amplify outrage faster than reflection. In such times, leadership is tested — not only in Malacañang, but in Congress, in boardrooms, in classrooms, and even in our homes.

But let me step back a bit.

Years ago, I wrote that the Philippines does not merely need charismatic leaders. It needs nation-builders — men and women who understand that institutions, not personalities, secure our long-term freedom. In times of geopolitical tension, this insight becomes urgent. We may be tempted to look for tough talkers who can cut through complexity with bravado. Yet history teaches us that democratic resilience is built not by spectacle, but by constitutional fidelity.

The 1987 Constitution declares that the Philippines is a democratic and republican State. Sovereignty resides in the people, and all government authority emanates from them. Lofty words. Abstract, even. But they take on concrete meaning precisely when pressures to define our nationhood mount.

If we as a nation continuously advance our constitutional core values of truth, justice, equity, peace, freedom, and equality, we enhance our credibility abroad. Diplomacy is strengthened when domestic governance is sound. International partnerships are more durable when anchored in shared democratic values.

If sovereignty resides in the people, then leadership during geopolitical tension must strengthen — not weaken — democratic practice. It must expand reasoned discourse rather than shrink it. It must call citizens to higher civic responsibility rather than manipulate emotions for short-term unity.

We have seen how easily public conversation can deteriorate into slogans and suspicion. When maritime incidents involving Chinese ships occur, narratives quickly harden. One side accuses the other of weakness. The other warns against recklessness. What we need is patient dialogue on international law, strategic constraints, economic trade-offs, and long-term national interest.

Yet truth requires patience.

Truth is not achieved by the loudest voice. It emerges from disciplined inquiry, respect for evidence, and openness to correction. A democratic nation under pressure must guard its epistemic foundations. Leaders must resist the temptation to simplify complex realities into applause lines. They must instead teach — even at the risk of being misunderstood.

Justice, too, comes into sharper relief during times of tension.

External threats often expose internal weaknesses. Economic inequality, uneven rule of law, corruption, and bureaucratic inefficiency all reduce national resilience. A divided society cannot present a united front. A citizenry that distrusts institutions will not easily rally behind them.

Thus, constitutional nation-building is not a distraction from geopolitics. It is its precondition.

When the Constitution speaks of public office as a public trust, it sets the moral tone for governance. Citizens are more likely to endure sacrifice — higher defense spending, strategic restraint, diplomatic compromise — if they believe their leaders are acting with integrity. Moral ascendancy cannot be manufactured. It is earned through consistency between word and deed.

Consider how small gestures communicate large principles. When officials explain policy transparently, they affirm the people’s right to information. When critics are allowed to speak without fear, freedom is strengthened. When decisions are justified in terms of law rather than personality, equality before the law is reinforced.

Some commentators argue that in times of geopolitical tension, we must close ranks and suspend criticism. But such advice misunderstands democracy. Unity imposed by silencing dissent is brittle. Unity forged through reasoned deliberation is durable.

Peace, moreover, must not be confused with passivity.

The Constitution commits the State to the pursuit of peace. This includes adherence to international law and peaceful settlement of disputes — hence, our government’s commitment to the Arbitral Tribunal ruling in our favor, declaring China’s “nine-dash line” claim to have no legal basis under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

But peace also requires internal social harmony. Leaders who inflame domestic divisions in the name of external firmness undermine the very stability they claim to protect.

Freedom and equality complete the constitutional compass. Under the shadow of external threat, there is always pressure to curtail civil liberties — especially freedom of speech. Prudence is necessary; security matters. Yet any temptation to limit others’ opportunities to express divergent perspectives denies equality before the law. This would make the cure more dangerous than the disease.

The ultimate test of leadership in geopolitical tension is not rhetorical defiance, but institutional strengthening. Are we investing in education and public information that cultivate critical thinking? Are we supporting channels that can adjudicate disputes fairly? Are we building economic systems that expand opportunity rather than entrench privilege?

I do not know how the present geopolitical currents with China will settle. Storms, by definition, are unpredictable. But one thing is clear: our response cannot be driven by fear nor by anger. It must be guided by constitutional conviction.

Instead of asking only what government should do in the face of the current tensions, perhaps we should also ask: How can we, as citizens, elevate our discourse? How can we insist on facts over rumor, principle over passion, dialogue over personal attacks, institutions over impulse?

In the end, leadership during times of geopolitical tension is not merely about defending territory. It is about defending the democratic soul of the nation.

And that work begins — and must continue — with us.

Dr. Benito L. Teehankee is a full professor at the Department of Management and Organization of De La Salle University. He chairs the Shared Prosperity Committee of the Management Association of the Philippines.

benito.teehankee@dlsu.edu.ph