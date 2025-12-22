A child’s early years are full of “firsts”: first breath, first steps, first day in school. They should also include the first line of protection against dangerous infections through vaccines delivered on time. Immunization is not merely a clinic visit. Vaccination is a safeguard for childhood, a promise that preventable disease will not be allowed to steal a child’s health, learning, or life.

That promise is rooted in rights. The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) affirms every child’s right to the highest attainable standard of health which means that children deserve prevention, not only treatment.

Vaccination is among the most effective and cost-effective ways to deliver on that right. We now have vaccines that protect against more than 30 life-threatening infectious diseases, and globally, immunization prevents millions of deaths every year.

There is also a clear economic case. UNICEF has estimated that, on average, every $1 invested in vaccination can generate about $54 in broader economic benefits. For Filipino households, that “return” is felt as fewer days of missed work for parents and caregivers, fewer out-of-pocket medical expenses, and fewer catastrophic costs that can wipe out savings or force families into debt. Vaccination also reduces unnecessary antibiotic use, helping slow antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Vaccines protect not only the child who receives them, but also the wider community. When enough people are immunized, outbreaks struggle to spread which is indirectly protecting newborns too young to be fully vaccinated and others who are medically vulnerable. This “herd immunity” is especially important in the Philippines, where families are often multigenerational and communities are highly connected.

Because prevention depends on timing, “some shots” is not the same as being protected. Children must complete required doses on schedule, or from birth through the first year of life, and those who missed doses should be reached through catch-up vaccination and immunization campaigns.

The Philippine Pediatric Society underscores the importance of the first 1,000 days. Protection in this period commonly includes BCG; hepatitis B; DTP-containing and polio vaccines; Hib; rotavirus; pneumococcal; MMR; influenza; Japanese encephalitis; hepatitis A; and varicella.

However, the Philippines is still far from attaining the coverage needed to keep outbreaks at bay. The Department of Health (DoH) reported last February that the nationwide Fully-Immunized Child (FIC) coverage for 2024 was at 64.85%. FIC refers to children who received all the recommended routine vaccines before their first birthday. That leaves many children vulnerable, and it leaves communities exposed to outbreaks. The DoH, together with partners such as UNICEF and the World Health Organization, is working to reach 95% immunization coverage, because highly contagious diseases like measles exploit even small gaps.

The good news is that the country has strong foundations to build on. Republic Act No. 10152 or the Mandatory Infants and Children Health Immunization Act of 2011 affirms the state’s responsibility to provide free basic immunization through government facilities. Through the National Immunization Program, routine childhood vaccines are available in public health centers.

After pandemic disruptions, the DoH and Department of Education revived school-based immunization to protect children against vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria, and human papillomavirus (HPV). From October to November 2024, “Bakuna Eskwela” resumed in selected public schools. With parents’ consent, students received vaccines such as measles-rubella and tetanus-diphtheria, and HPV vaccination for Grade 4 girls.

So what must change to close the gap between where we are and where we need to be?

First, make vaccination easy and dependable with clear schedules, reliable supply, shorter queues, and simple reminders so fewer children miss appointments. Parents can help by keeping immunization cards updated and bringing them to every clinic or school vaccination day. Second, normalize catch-up vaccination and that completing missed doses should be routine and stigma-free. Third, rebuild trust with respectful and science-based communication. This means listening to parents’ concerns, answering questions honestly, and equipping health workers, teachers, and local leaders with consistent messages that counter misinformation early.

Childhood immunization is a shared responsibility. Employers can support working parents with time to bring children to health centers, and communities can help normalize on-time vaccination as an act of care. The research-based pharmaceutical industry likewise has a role such as investing in vaccine innovation, meeting rigorous safety and quality standards, and partnering with government and civil society to expand access and support science-based health information.

Immunization is a choice but it is also a duty. The difference between 65% and 95% coverage is not a statistic. It is the difference between a protected generation and one vulnerable to preventable outbreaks. Every missed dose is a child left exposed, and every missed child is a risk that spreads beyond one household. We should not accept that as normal especially not when protection is available, proven, and within reach.

Teodoro B. Padilla is the executive director of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines, which represents the biopharmaceutical medicines and vaccines industry in the country. Its members are at the forefront of developing, investing and delivering innovative medicines, vaccines, and diagnostics for Filipinos to live healthier and more productive lives.