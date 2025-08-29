In Part 1 of this series*, we outlined 10 sustainability laws that the Philippine Congress must pursue to build a greener and more resilient nation. But the Philippines need not reinvent the wheel. Around the world, countries are already making bold legislative moves to align development with sustainability and their laws offer powerful templates we can learn from.

Here are seven internationally inspired sustainability laws the Philippine Congress can adapt to local needs:

1. Climate Accountability and Net-Zero Transition Act. Inspired by: Canada’s Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act (2021). Canada’s law sets legally binding targets for carbon neutrality by 2050. The Philippines can follow suit by mandating net-zero targets for 2050, with interim goals and annual reports to Congress.

Adaptation ideas:

• Establish a Climate Accountability Council;

• Require alignment of national budgets with climate goals;

• Penalize non-compliance across government agencies.

2. Philippine Circular Economy and Right to Repair Act. Inspired by: The Circular Economy laws of France and the European Union. France mandates product reparability and bans planned obsolescence. The Philippines can pass a law requiring repair-friendly product design and tax benefits for local repair ecosystems.

Potential impact:

• Boost MSMEs involved in electronics and appliance repair;

• Reduce e-waste and consumer costs;

• Encourage product innovation with longevity in mind.

3. Green Economy Transition and Incentives Act. Inspired by: US Inflation Reduction Act (2022). The US law injects billions into green industries. A Philippine version could build our clean energy and green tech sectors through fiscal incen-tives, subsidies, and PPPs.

Key features:

• Green enterprise zones;

• Local government pilot hubs for green innovation;

• Domestic manufacturing for solar panels and EV components.

4. Blue Carbon and Coastal Resilience Act. Inspired by: Indonesia’s Blue Carbon Registry, Seychelles’ Blue Bonds. Indonesia and the Seychelles use marine conservation as a climate solution. A Philippine law could define mangroves, seagrass, and reefs as “blue carbon” assets and monetize their protection.

Mechanisms:

• Carbon credit markets tied to marine conservation;

• LGU partnerships for restoration projects;

• Blue carbon offsets for tourism and shipping sectors.

5. Green Public Procurement Act. Inspired by: South Korea and Chile’s Green Public Procurement laws. South Korea mandates government purchases of eco-friendly goods. A similar Philippine law could create demand for sustainable products and transform supply chains.

Proposed inclusions:

• 20% green procurement targets for all agencies;

• Eco-label certification system;

• Oversight board and compliance incentives.

6. Future Generations and Intergenerational Justice Act. Inspired by: Wales’ Well-being of Future Generations Act. Wales legally requires the government to consider the impact of today’s policies on future generations. The Philippines, with its strong indigenous traditions of stewardship, can lead ASEAN in this domain.

Key elements:

• “Future Impact Assessments” for new legislation;

• A Constitutional Commission on Intergenerational Justice;

• Budget filters for long-term environmental and social costs.

7. Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services Credit Act. Inspired by: Costa Rica and Colombia’s biodiversity payment systems. Costa Rica restored its forests by paying landowners to conserve. The Philippines can develop a biodiversity credit system linked to protected areas, farming communities, and indigenous peoples.

Proposal points:

• Payment for ecosystem services (PES) schemes;

• Public-private biodiversity credit trading;

• Integration into the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ reforestation and protection programs.

FROM GLOBAL INSPIRATION TO LOCAL ACTION

These laws aren’t merely aspirational. They are actionable, proven, and adaptable. They show us that legislation can steer economies, incentivize innovation, and build resilience.

But success depends not just on policy design but on political will, stakeholder participation, and effective implementation.

A CALL TO BOLDNESS

As global sustainability standards evolve, the Philippines must choose: lead or lag. We are not starting from zero, but we must accelerate. Our new Congress has the tools, templates, and talent. What we need now is boldness.

Let us not wait for the next typhoon, the next drought, or the next international reprimand. Let us legislate a greener future, today.

* https://tinyurl.com/233l3wlk

Dr. Ron F. Jabal, APR, is the CEO of PAGEONE Group (www.pageonegroup.ph) and founder of Advocacy Partners Asia(www.advocacy.ph).

ron.jabal@pageone.ph

rfjabal@gmail.com