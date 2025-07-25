(Part 1)

As a new Congress convenes, the Philippines continues to find itself battling the impact of the global climate crisis. With typhoons intensifying, natural resources depleting, and inequality widening, newly elected lawmakers face a historic opportunity: to legislate sustainability not as an option, but as the backbone of national development. This is a golden opportunity for all to stand up and turn the spotlight away from themselves and on to all issues that matter.

They should all realize that sustainability is not a buzzword, a slogan, and, worse, an empty promise. It is no longer just a conviction for environmentalists. It has become an economic, social, and moral imperative for all. The choices this Congress makes will determine if we continue to chase short-term growth or build a resilient, inclusive, and low-carbon future.

This space offers 10 legislative proposals that the new Philippine Congress should consider enacting immediately:

1. Philippine Sustainable Finance Act. This law would mandate all financial institutions to embed Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into their lending, investment, and risk management strategies.

Key provisions:

• Climate risk disclosures;

• Incentives for green bonds and loans;

• Creation of a transition fund for carbon-heavy industries;

• Alignment with global green taxonomies.

This complements the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ sustainable finance guidelines by giving them statutory backing.

2. National Waste Reduction and Reuse Act. Despite RA 9003, poor implementation has led to growing waste problems. A stronger law must reinforce extended producer responsibility (EPR) across all sectors.

What it should include:

• EPR compliance for all businesses, not just large corporations;

• Mandatory reusable or compostable packaging standards;

• Tax perks for circular businesses;

• A national “Materials Marketplace” platform.

3. Just Energy Transition Framework Act. A clean energy shift cannot come at the cost of jobs. This act ensures fossil fuel-dependent communities are protected during the renewable energy transition.

Key elements:

• Coal worker retraining and relocation support;

• Just Transition Fund for vulnerable regions;

• Hiring quotas for local workers in renewable energy projects;

• Clear phaseout timelines for coal-fired plants.

4. Philippine Blue Economy Act. With one of the world’s richest marine ecosystems, a national law should prioritize ocean protection and livelihood preservation.

Main proposals:

• Legal recognition of marine spatial planning;

• Incentives for sustainable fisheries and eco-tourism;

• Blue carbon credit trading for mangrove and reef conservation;

• Fisherfolk access to credit, training, and tech.

5. Revised Climate Change Act. The current Climate Change Commission needs decentralization and better implementation.

Legislative fixes:

• Institutionalization of Local Climate Change Action Plans (LCCAPs);

• Climate risk zoning for LGUs;

• Climate innovation grants for local governments;

• Climate education in civil service and public schools.

6. National Green Jobs and Skills Development Act. To prepare for green economic sectors, this act will train Filipinos for jobs in renewable energy, organic agriculture, green construction, and environmental services.

Components:

• TESDA (the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority) and state university green skills programs;

• Industry incentives for offering apprenticeships;

• A National Green Workforce Development Council;

• Labor market forecasts for emerging green sectors.

7. Corporate ESG Disclosure Act. While some firms voluntarily report on ESG, many still do not. This law mandates ESG reporting for large corporations.

Details:

• Alignment with global standards (Global Reporting Initiative or GRI, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board or SASB, Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures or TCFD);

• Securities and Exchange Commission oversight and audit mechanisms;

• Capacity-building for small- and medium-sized enterprises;

• Penalties for greenwashing and non-disclosure.

8. Urban Sustainability and Green Infrastructure Act. Metro Manila and other cities need urgent greening. This law would mandate sustainable urban planning.

Policy priorities:

• Green building codes;

• Rainwater collection, bike lanes, and public parks;

• Urban heat island mitigation plans;

• Incentives for private sector green developments.

9. Green Fiscal Incentives Reform Act. Tax reform can support green growth and penalize polluters.

Proposal highlights:

• Carbon taxes and cap-and-trade schemes;

• Higher taxes on single-use plastics;

• Tax holidays for sustainable enterprises;

• “Polluter Pays Fund” for rehabilitation and recovery.

10. Legislative Sustainability and Futures Office Act. Modeled after Finland’s Parliamentary Committee for the Future, this body will ensure long-term thinking in legislation.

Mandates:

• Assessing intergenerational impact of all proposed laws;

• Futures scenario planning;

• SDG integration into budgets;

• Annual sustainability review of government programs.

The time to legislate is now.

These aren’t just ideas. They are national imperatives. The science is clear, the risks are real, and the window for meaningful action is rapidly closing.

What this Congress enacts today will define the future we bequeath to our children. And for a nation as climate-vulnerable as the Philippines, that future depends on what we legislate now.

Next: In Part 2, I will present some successful international models of sustainability legislation and how the Philippines can adapt them to our local context.

