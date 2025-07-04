Work today is not just about productivity, but also humanity. Despite widespread recognition that employee well-being is essential, Filipino organizations continue to grapple with ensuring targets are met while dealing with relentless pressures — rapid technological advancements, economic volatility, and evolving workplace expectations. In particular, automation and AI disrupt job security, global economic shifts affect local industries, and mounting workloads create stress and burnout.

Recent developments such as DeepSeek; US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements; changing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) priorities; declining environmental, social, and governance (ESG) focus; and local politics threaten organizational stability, leaving both leaders and employees vulnerable to anxiety, exhaustion, and disengagement.

Sadly, stress is a daily reality for Filipinos. The Gallup State of the Global Workplace 2025 reports that nearly half (47%) of its Filipino respondents reported daily stress. AON Philippines reports that one in three (31%) lower income employees experiences chronic workplace stress. Great Place to Work Philippines, a company that specializes in helping organizations build a positive employee culture, states that only one in five (22%) of employees enjoy high levels of well-being. These findings highlight the urgent need for organizations to go beyond rhetoric and embed well-being into company culture and people strategy.

But employee well-being is more than just physical health. It is the foundation of engagement, performance, and loyalty. Employee well-being has been defined as “a state of being happy, prosperous, and healthy, both physically, mentally, psychologically, and socioeconomically.” Research published in Management and Labour Studies in 2023 shows that employees who feel supported in their well-being are more productive, resilient, and committed to their organizations. In contrast, burnout leads to absenteeism, quiet quitting, and high turnover rates. In simple terms, well-being is not just a human resource issue; it is a business necessity.

Amid this backdrop, the Filipino workplace culture presents unique challenges for well-being. Unlike in Western cultures, our deeply ingrained cultural values such as hierarchy and collectivism shape how Filipinos approach relationships, work, and overall well-being. For instance, respect for authority and utang na loob (debt of gratitude) encourage Filipinos to be loyal, respectful, and obedient to those in superior positions. Group values such as bayanihan (going out of one’s way to help others) and pakikisama (getting along with others) promote a spirit of community, group responsibility, and maintaining harmony. However, these same values can prevent employees from speaking up about well-being concerns such as excessive workloads, mental health issues, or even potential solutions for fear of being perceived as challenging authority or being pabibo (showing off). Furthermore, indirect conflict resolution, often through tsismis (gossip) or parinig (indirect remarks or dropping hints to convey a message) discourage open communication. Similarly, the expectation to work overtime as a sign of dedication remains widespread, especially for people aiming for promotions, leaving many employees hesitant to set boundaries. When left unchecked, these cultural tendencies contribute to stress, burnout, and disengagement.

How can organizations ensure that well-being is not just an afterthought, but a business priority? Well, Filipino stakeholders can convey malasakit (genuine care) by addressing both systemic challenges and cultural barriers. Doing so requires action at different levels.

First, organizations must normalize conversations about mental health and work stress. Confidential counseling, support groups, and stress management programs should be integrated into company culture — not just as benefits on paper, but as actively promoted, stigma-free resources. Well-being needs to be prioritized, not penalized. Leaders should model openness by sharing personal insights and reinforcing that seeking support is a strength, not a weakness. For example, the Jollibee Group, the People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP) 2024 Employer of the Year Awardee, provides employee assistance programs not only to employees, but also to their dependents.

Second, leaders must integrate well-being into performance management. Regular check-ins, coaching, and mentoring should emphasize both business goals and employee well-being as key success metrics. Too often, workplaces equate dedication with exhaustion. Leaders need to encourage employees to perform at their best without sacrificing their well-being. This requires leadership training in emotional intelligence, empathetic communication, workload management, and psychological safety.

Finally, employees must reclaim their well-being by taking charge of what they can control. This means setting boundaries, prioritizing tasks, directly dealing with disagreements, and using leave credits without guilt — a practice that many Filipinos avoid out of fear of being perceived as lazy. But self-care is not selfish; it is a prerequisite for sustainable performance. Beyond personal habits such as proper sleep and exercise, employees should feel empowered to advocate for better work conditions and to openly discuss well-being concerns with their leaders.

Overall, a thriving workforce is built on a culture of care and accountability. Organizations must redefine success — not just by business metrics, but also through malasakit. By integrating well-being into leadership, workplace culture, and HR strategies, businesses can create resilient, high-performing teams that excel even in volatile times.

Hannibal George Marchan teaches at De La Salle University. He is also a keynote speaker, workshop and team building facilitator, and executive coach for LHH, Quintegral, HumanDev, and Kaizen Leadership Asia.

hannibal.marchan@dlsu.edu.ph