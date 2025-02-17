Pharmaceutical companies have been at the forefront of advances in medical innovation that are leading to real improvements in the health of people worldwide. These advances are also supporting healthcare systems as they grapple with the rise of chronic diseases, ageing populations, the impact of climate change, and emerging infectious diseases, according to Dr. David Reddy, Director General of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA).

Over the past 20 years, the industry has launched over 940 novel active substances globally, addressing cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurology, and infectious diseases, among others. There are over 12,700 medicines in various stages of clinical development globally, half of them biologics and the other half small molecules. By 2035, it is estimated that 700 new medicines could be launched that can prevent, slow, or stop disease progression.

“From my own experience working on mRNA technology decades ago, it has been hugely rewarding to see the acceleration of new mRNA vaccines after their use in the COVID-19 response. Today, 286 vaccines are under development, targeting a wide array of diseases beyond infectious ones, including cancer, allergies and even Alzheimer’s,” said Dr. Reddy, who holds a PhD in Cellular and Molecular Biology and has post-doctoral research experience in molecular neurobiology.

Dr. Reddy has more than 30 years of experience in the development and commercialization of medicines, including 13 years as the head of the Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV). During his tenure as CEO of MMV, the organization saw 15 malaria medicines launched, 1.2 billion treatments distributed, saving more than 15 million lives, and raised around $900 million in funding.

He said that precision medicines that are already transforming cancer treatment now hold potential for chronic diseases as well. Advances such as CRISPR — a technology that research scientists use to selectively modify the DNA of living organisms — are likewise paving the way for potential cures for previously untreatable genetic disorders, with cell therapies diversifying treatment options across a range of diseases.

Dr. Reddy noted that this progress is underpinned by the pharmaceutical industry’s commitment to investing in the research and development that makes advances in medical innovation possible. The top 50 pharmaceutical companies alone are estimated to have spent a total of $167 billion in R&D in 2022. Moreover, the industry’s R&D spending is rising, increasing by almost 60% in the 10 years from 2012 to 2022.

“This R&D investment has a significant impact on health outcomes, but also strengthens healthcare systems and economies worldwide,” Dr. Reddy said.

Data from an IFPMA-commissioned analysis carried out by the independent economic research institute WifOR demonstrated that the industry contributed $2,295 billion to global GDP in 2022 through direct, indirect, and induced effects. For every dollar generated by pharmaceutical activities, an additional $2.04 was created along the global supply chain. On top of the industry as a whole directly employing 7.8 million people worldwide, a further 44.7 million jobs were supported indirectly, and 22.4 million jobs were supported through induced effects in the supply chain.

Dr. Reddy pointed out that this data does not take into account the significant economic benefits that medicines and vaccines provide healthcare systems and more broadly to global economies. Just one study demonstrated that adult vaccination programs return 19 times their initial investment.

HIV is one area that clearly shows the remarkable impact pharmaceutical innovation has had on global health. Since the virus that causes AIDS was discovered, more than 30 medicines have been approved to treat HIV infection. With time, medicines have improved in tolerability, efficacy, and convenience for patients. A report from UNAIDS, based on data from 204 countries and territories, found that HIV infections decreased by 22% — from 2.11 million to 1.65 million — between 2010 and 2021, while HIV-related deaths decreased by 40% during the same period, from 1.19 million to 718,000.

A recent study suggests the early impact of HPV vaccination on cervical cancer deaths, observing a substantial reduction in mortality — a 62% drop in cervical cancer deaths among women under age 25 over the last decade in the US, where the HPV vaccine is recommended since 2006.

To sustain innovation for a healthier future, Dr. Reddy cautioned against taking the continued translation of scientific progress into the next generation of medicines and vaccines for granted. He said that underscoring the importance of creating a system that encourages investment and collaboration is needed for without which such innovation would simply not happen.

Teodoro B. Padilla is the executive director of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines, which represents the biopharmaceutical medicines and vaccines industry in the country. Its members are in the forefront of research and development efforts for COVID-19 and other diseases that affect Filipinos.