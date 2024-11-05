Transformative digitalization has been the buzz words in business operations these past years. With all the expert knowledge and successful cases, why do some businesses still seem to hit brick walls? By now, most companies should already have successful digitalized business processes and focus on AI technology and data analytics, but companies still need help in achieving successful transformative digitalization.

IDENTIFYING COMMON DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION BARRIERS

The Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) Next-Generation (NextGen) Committee Chair, Cliff Eala (a behavioral strategist and tech entrepreneur), points out that common factors leading to digital transformation failures are overshot budgets, missed objectives, and a timeline that falls off the table.

He identifies that it is less about technology and more about people — “People should be at the center of a transformation effort. Transformative approaches face the challenges of adapting to different skills, mental models, and perceptions of a multi-generational workforce.”

Widespread digitalization can boost economic progress and increase human creativity. Still, we must make it work for fairness, shared prosperity, well-being, and the environment while managing cybersecurity, digital skills training, and forced obsolescence.

Our 5th MAP NextGen Conference 2024 is more than just another event. It’s a crucial platform focusing on the cornerstone to driving successful transformative digitalization — PEOPLE. The Conference addresses the barriers and shares strategies for a successful digital transformation.

INSPIRING KEYNOTES AND FIRESIDE CHATS

Our opening keynote speaker will be Philippine Airlines (PAL) President and COO Stanley Ng. Captain Stan is the perfect speaker to inspire and energize the audience as he is a NextGen executive (he is under 50 years old) with two decades of aviation experience leading Asia’s oldest commercial airline. He is PAL’s youngest president and is leading the airline after a tumultuous period for the industry due to COVID-19. Captain Stan’s insights will be valuable information that attendees can learn from.

We will further hear captivating stories and valuable insights from two fireside chats. The first fireside chat, moderated by Vladimir Manual, founder of Tealth, will be about the aspirations and challenges of the digital transformation journeys of Bayad Center President Lawrence Ferrer, Konsulta MD CEO Susana Beatrix Latay, and an inspiring chronicle by Melanie Malaya about how Parañaque improved its revenues and its services to its constituents through the digital transformation of its business permit applications and renewals.

The second fireside chat, moderated by the multi-talented RJ Ledesma of Mercato Centrale Philippines, will discuss the elusive fairy-tale of data monetization. Dr. Erika Legarda, AIM Associate Professor for the Aboitiz Chair in Data Science; Xavier Marzan of Embiggen Ventures; and Melecio Valerio from Maya will be sharing in the discussion. We hope the audience can discover transformative changes and digital strategies to achieve their organization’s success.

Red tape is one of Philippine businesses’ most frustrating barriers to sustainable success. Secretary Ernesto Perez, Director-General of the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), will be our closing keynote speaker to give us hope that we are not alone in the fight against red tape. We will have an exciting conversation, moderated by Kaye Celera, about the NextGen government, fighting red tape and corruption through successful digital transformation projects and plans.

CONNECTING WITH THE NEXTGEN BUSINESS COMMUNITY

The 4th SGV-MAP NextGen CEO Transformative Leadership Program winner will come from a pool of young executives. We will hear about the transformative projects these young leaders implement in their organizations.

Learning from other businesspeople’s experiences, failures, and successes can save you from the tuition fee that different companies have to spend discovering what works.

This year, we decided to increase the time spent on the speed networking activity, giving participants more time to connect. Participants can expand their networks on their LinkedIn profiles. LinkedIn is becoming more popular in the Philippines for networking, recruiting, learning, and keeping in touch professionally.

Enrich your mind with the keynote speeches and fireside chats on journeys, aspirations, and challenges in the field. Empower yourself to drive transformative digitalization. Be inspired and join us on Nov. 8, from 2 to 9 p.m., at the Shangri-La the Fort. See you soon!

Deliza G. Ridoloso is co-vice chair of the MAP NextGen Committee and president of Pacific Sun Solutions, Inc.

map@map.org.ph

ridoloso@pacificsun.ph