DENIAL in the face of public accusations or legislative inquiries has become a preferred defense strategy. It requires no memorization of talking points or concocting an elaborate cover story. It’s just a simple statement, with variations of the same refusal to respond to any accusations being made. (I can’t answer such an outrageous assertion. I don’t remember. That is an outright lie being spread by my enemies.)

Even when caught in the act, the object of any immoral allegation simply shrugs away the incriminating and seemingly obvious circumstances. (Let me first wrap a towel around my waist, as my assistant fixes the bed.) The accuser is put on the defensive — How did you get into the room? This posture of not offering any other argument when incriminated puts the accusers on the defensive.

What if your name is mentioned in some testimony? I don’t know her (okay, I might have met her once at a party as shown in that photo); I thought she was part of the catering service; I have nothing to do with this issue. Denials can be delivered by online messages and posts to hide physical signs of nervousness like rapid blinking of the eyes and a sweaty moustache above the upper lip.

As a defense mechanism, “denial” is a way of avoiding responsibility and blame. Someone “in denial” dodges reality. An addictive gambler who does not acknowledge his problem is convinced he can quit anytime he wants to, even if he can’t. (I just do it online for small amounts.)

Denial can be a coping mechanism too. In terms of simplicity, nothing beats an outright dismissal of reality. Rationalization, for one, requires an elaborate need for excuses to make even an insane move seem rational. Even shouting at a colleague in a meeting can be shrugged off. (I just wanted to clarify if he really called me a turd. Or was it third?)

Denial comes from Latin de and negare, as in denigrate, or to say no by belittling the issue. So, denial can also mean rejecting the pain of a difficult situation. The person who abruptly loses a high-level job may continue to wake up early, dress up for the office, and drive to work, or the general area of his old office, denying the reality of his sudden unemployment. (I now work from anywhere.)

There are business cultures, like the Japanese, which find this type of coping behavior at least understandable. Sitting by the window is an alternative to accepting a forced vacation leave.

Denying the hard facts of life allows us to move on. Why do we need to confront reality if we can just ignore it completely? Maybe denial is the best way of moving on without getting stuck in a state of unyielding depression.

There are certain techniques that help in shutting out uncomfortable queries.

Are you being called again to testify on your budget? Just ignore the summons and go to the beach — I was meditating on the sunset and its fading radiance. Why show up at all if all you will do is frown and shake your head in denial? Besides, it drives the accusers up the wall.

If you discover in the news that your name is being linked to a syndicate of online gamblers, maybe it’s just another person with the same name. Even with the theory of parallel reality (in another world, the list would be for Lotto winners), the denial king is best served by shutting out reality. Remember Alfred Neuman of MAD Magazine and his philosophy of denial: “What, me worry?”

When embroiled in some public dispute, socials can be skipped. If one must talk about the news with anyone, he can concentrate on international events like the war in the Middle East and the US elections. It’s best to avoid political scandals even when these are happening in another country.

The act of denial can be supported by internal rationalization. (They can’t prove anything.) Proxies can be used to field questions. They can also employ the denial strategy — we’re still looking into it. (Don’t hold your breath.)

The best form of denial is cluelessness — I don’t even know what you’re babbling about.

Tony Samson is chairman and CEO of TOUCH xda

