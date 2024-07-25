THE “before” and “after” approach in advertising seeks to dramatize the effectiveness of a product or service, including cosmetics, detergents, or gym equipment. The Unique Selling Proposition (USP) principle is applied to a process of transformation being marketed by a brand.

One example of this transformational approach is weight loss. The “before” image is a caricature, an overweight subject presented in the least flattering manner. (She couldn’t get into the seat of a plane without a shoehorn.) The subject is made to look unhappy, maybe even hopeless. The approach does not pull its punches. And the guardians of political correctness then must step in to condemn this case of “body shaming.” One cosmetologist chain had indeed exceeded the advertising brief by depicting the “before” period with video enhancements turning a lovely model into a pathetic blob clearly needing some cosmetic repair. The marketing backlash was merciless.

How does the obese “before” character cope with her needs? Is there a store set up to target the amply endowed? They can have innocuous brand names like “Wonder Woman,” “Grand Canyon,” “Moby Dick.” But a tag line reveals their target market — We also sell tents with zippers.

What’s wrong with being a plus size anyway? In case of a strong typhoon, doesn’t the heavier person have a better chance of not getting blown away? Besides, snacking on chocolates (dark) has been discovered to prevent cancer. Boiled or deep-fried pig’s knuckles are thought to be an aphrodisiac to rival oysters. (Tell that to the pigs.) Caution: research on these assertions is not statistically vetted.

If obese subjects are shown at all in ads, it is to identify them as a target market for slimming programs. A photo (before) shows plus-sized personalities occupying one half of the studio unit of a condo. She is certain to be also badly dressed. Then the person (after) stands in front of the camera providing a testimonial on how effective her weight loss program has been. She looks like a different person from the overweight former self. She is chic, well-spoken, and is at least two tons lighter. She also has a bigger house. Is this really the same person? (Does it matter?)

Is there also a “before” and “after” in social relationships? Can former lovers drift apart and just remain friends after? (I found out something disagreeable about him.) Can the downgraded relationship from couple to “just friends” work, or even hope to be continued? What are the new rules? (I’m still here if she needs financial help.)

Drifting apart is not always a symmetrical movement, very different from synchronized swimming. Usually, one party drifts away due to an emotional detachment or just a new entrant. The “broken hearted” one clings on, maybe even become a “lurker” (that detested breed of rejects) — you’re sure you can’t attend the launch of my new dog shampoo?

What purpose can dinner together, in this case munching only food, serve except to subject the clinging vine to undue stress? He tries manfully to follow the revised rules of engagement but can’t help reminiscing, in passing and a bit playfully, over historical tidbits like scrubbing olive oil on her partner’s toes at one time, and using that for salad dressing?

Any egregious attempt at reliving past intimacy is viewed by the other as inappropriate and may merit a post-dinner text expressing disgust at the other’s inability to behave properly in a public place. The public display of affection (PDA) is banned in the redefined relationship.

Advertising, even more so now on social media with longer videos, has for so long used the traditional “before” and “after” approach in promoting the efficacy of a product, including a political position in the case of turncoats. The key is to exaggerate the ills of the status quo with horrible portrayals of the “before” to contrast this with the idyllic promise of the “after” life. The approach can unintentionally have a backlash effect on the target market who prefer the status quo of “what God gave them” to the unrealistic glamor of a promised reward.

Life is a series of transformations anyway. The ideal “after” is now the current “before.” Can there be another change? After some months, the new clothes get too tight and hard to button. Is it time to get back to the old clothes — from before?

Tony Samson is chairman and CEO of TOUCH xda

