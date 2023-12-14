“AGE cannot wither nor custom stale her infinite variety.” But that’s Shakespeare’s Cleopatra. Many others fall into a different category as far as aging goes. Age withers the ordinary person. In Cleopatra’s case the asp shortened her life anyway. She died at 39 years old.

Even when employers do not specify age limits for top jobs, including those to head big organizations, they have in mind a person south of 50 years old. The adjectives of “dynamic,” “energetic,” and “innovative” when putting together a profile of a recruitment target naturally attach to a youthful individual, not someone who gets a senior citizen discount at the restaurant.

Business safeguards the lowering of the age median in its organization by setting a mandatory retirement age, and even hurrying up the exits with early retirement. This ensures that after the retiree blows out six candles (each representing a decade) on his cake, he is on the way out. (You will be covered by our healthcare program for five more years.)

A “youth culture” is obligatory in entertainment and sports where someone in his mid-30s is nearing his expiration date. Sure, movies still feature cameo appearances by aging stars who may still rock but need to sit down after three minutes. They are especially in demand in sequels of a franchise series, playing their old roles decades back.

The culture of youth has extended to the political arena. Spokespersons don’t even have laugh lines, and candidates for local government positions look like the third generation of a dynasty, which they happen to be.

The fascination with young people taking the reins of government and business lies in the oft-quoted phrase that you can’t teach old dogs new tricks. Just mention the word “digital” and the topic quickly changes to vinyl records — they have a warmer sound.

This bias against age (sometimes called “ageism”) is pernicious as it seems enough to dismiss somebody who comes out for a TV interview simply by describing him as old without needing to refute the points he is making. (Of course, that was during your time, Sir.)

Still, it must be said that our culture respects age. How many times are we extended unsolicited help to climb stairs or negotiate a slippery floor? (Please take my hand.) What about the ever-ready offer to take a photo — Sir, you want me to take your photo with your very fetching caregiver?

But is an old person automatically ignored?

Certain positions are unaffected by age. A partial list of these will suffice. Trillionaires can have hair growing out of their ears and still be accorded a measure of respect punctuated by genuflections. There are Warren Buffet for one and his deputy successor, Charles Munger, even a bit older, both in their 90s (age, not the decade) but still taken seriously. The latter, who died recently at 99 years old, famously counseled against cryptocurrency — “it’s rat poison squared.”

Oldsters exempt from the age prejudice tend to hire or associate with others not in their age bracket, (Many of their classmates have died anyway.) When the management team looks like a class reunion for the golden jubilarians, it can send the wrong signal to the investors. Old leaders surround themselves with much younger associates, so that they can be construed to possess the faint intention of having a succession plan, even if they do not — success needs no succession.

Age has become a political issue in the presidential race in the most powerful country in the world. The top two contenders are only three years apart and crossing their 80s, not exactly holding hands. There are even now calls for setting an age limit for elected positions. The physical demands of a job, in the corporate or political setting, require some level of stamina, and the ability to stay awake at meetings.

Ageism fuels the demand for cosmetic alterations like removal of eye bags. (Ma’am, you need to check those in at the counter.) The effort to look younger, or at least not too old, is a constant struggle. Still, an increasing number of seniors just stop dyeing their hair and declare — okay, so I’m old… sue me.

Does age consign the elderly to a passive role? Carlos P. Romulo was supposed to have said that “Age does not matter, as long as the matter doesn’t age.” He was, of course, referring to the brain.

TONY SAMSON is chairman and CEO of TOUCH xda

ar.samson@yahoo.com