The excitement and accomplishments of the previous year’s Philippine Blockchain Week still resonate within the hearts of all those who were able to attend.

As an avid supporter of blockchain technology, I had the privilege of witnessing the formation of valuable collaborations, inspiring success stories, and promising government partnerships.

The blockchain community in the Philippines has come together, forming the Blockchain Council of the Philippines, with the support of the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the Department of Trade and Industry, to mount the second Philippine Blockchain Week. For those who were unable to join us last year, allow me to take you on a journey through the highlights of the event and share the energy and love that pervaded the conference.

One cannot overstate the significance of the collective effort that went into making the dream of Philippine Blockchain Week a reality. From the visionary speakers who shared their expertise to the sponsors who believed in our mission, and the open-minded attendees who embraced the conference, it was the combined dedication and passion of everyone involved that allowed the event to flourish.

The same goals and visions that initiated this journey remain unchanged — to provide job opportunities for Filipinos, attract tourism and business to the Philippines, and make blockchain technology mainstream.

While blockchain technology and its associated jargon may still be unfamiliar to many, progress continues to be made. The path toward widespread appreciation and understanding is long, but the key lies in demonstrating the practical applications of blockchain across various industries. We must continue showcasing how this technology can be life-changing and drive innovation.

As we embark on this year’s conference, it is an opportunity to build upon the foundations we have laid and to push the boundaries of what is possible. Our vision remains clear: to bring blockchain to the forefront of the Philippines’ growth and position the country as a global leader in the industry.

During the press conference, we were honored to have the presence of esteemed speakers, including Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Director Emmy Lou Versoza-Delfin and Department of Trade and Industry Director Jo-Dann Darong. Their messages of support exemplified the growing recognition of blockchain’s significance in driving innovation, transparency, and inclusivity in our society.

The Philippine government has shown readiness and eagerness to embrace blockchain technology, recognizing its potential to revolutionize sectors such as finance, healthcare, agriculture, logistics, and public service. Moreover, the DICT has announced several initiatives in collaboration with the Blockchain Council of the Philippines, including blockchain education for students, focus group discussions for government officials, block awards, and a blockchain hackathon for startups.

The presence of our esteemed speakers and partners at the press conference reflects the commitment and shared vision for the future of blockchain technology in the Philippines. We are at the forefront of a digital revolution that has the potential to bring about inclusive growth, social equity, and sustainable development.

As we continue to celebrate the creativity and innovation of our country, it is crucial to embrace blockchain as a catalyst for positive transformation. Philippine Blockchain Week 2023 holds great promise, and I invite you all to join us on this riveting journey of exploration, collaboration, and opportunity.

The partnership between the Korean Blockchain Federation and the Philippine Blockchain Council is a significant development that showcases the global appeal and potential of blockchain technology.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), both organizations aim to foster business arrangements and advocacy initiatives, fostering mutually beneficial relationships between the Korean and Philippine blockchain ecosystems. The signing ceremony, scheduled for July 28, will mark a milestone in blockchain cooperation between the two nations.

Furthermore, the participation of Junca Global, a prominent Japanese company, underscores the importance of international alliances in the blockchain space. Their presence will undoubtedly contribute to enriching the discussions and knowledge sharing during Philippine Blockchain Week.

The FinTech Alliance, known for its commitment to promoting responsible fintech practices, will contribute to the event by hosting a dedicated track that delves into the convergence of blockchain and finance.

Recognizing the increasing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the digital landscape, the Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Association will organize an AI conference within the Blockchain Week, showcasing cutting-edge applications and facilitating knowledge exchange. Additionally, a special track focused on blockchain for government will provide valuable insights and training for government officials, ensuring their understanding and active involvement in blockchain initiatives.

Education and nurturing young talents form a vital part of the Philippine Blockchain Week’s agenda.

The DICT, in collaboration with various partners, will conduct Blockchain 101 sessions, reaching out to thousands of students and raising awareness about the potential of blockchain technology.

Additionally, a hackathon will be organized, inviting students and professionals to contribute their innovative ideas and problem-solving skills to address key societal challenges. The focus on the younger generation is an investment in the future, aiming to create a blockchain-native and web three-literate workforce.

Acknowledging the Philippines’ reputation as a creative hub, the Philippine Blockchain Week will include a dedicated track for creativity. Working in collaboration with the government’s creativity month initiatives, the event will address the protection of intellectual property in the Web 3 era. Participants will have the opportunity to explore the intersection of blockchain technology and various creative industries such as music, arts, and writing. We hope everyone here gets to join us on this worthwhile endeavor.

Dr. Donald Lim is the founding president of the Blockchain Association of the Philippines and the lead convenor of the Philippine Blockchain Week. He is also the Asian anchor of FintechTV.