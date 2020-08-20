ONIC PH ready to plunge into action at MPL-PH

ESPORTS team ONIC Philippines is all set to see action when the sixth season of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League-Philippines (MPL-PH) unfurls on Friday.

Backed now by microfinancial services company Cebuana Lhuillier, the team hopes to continue making waves in the esports scene.

The runner-up in the last two seasons of the MPL-PH, ONIC PH has been showing fine form in the lead-up, including winning the championship at the Mytel Myanmar COVID-19 Charity Tournament organized by Moonton for Southeast Asia in April.

It is something the team hopes to maintain in the latest season of the MPL-PH.

“We are hungry. ONIC PH made it close to the top spot in the Philippines twice in a row now. Instead of being satisfied with getting first runner-up twice, which is an amazing accomplishment given the more legacy teams we are up against; we have been practicing harder than ever,” said ONIC PH Head of Business Development Louie Cacho in a statement.

Adding, “We also made different changes to our game play, team strategy, and the organization itself, and we are looking forward to seeing how these changes will pay off in the upcoming Season 6.”

The team said with Cebuana Lhuillier on board and backing it up, it is looking at achieving greater heights as an organization while also doing its part in furthering the growth of the sport in the country.

For Cebuana Lhuillier, the opportunity to be part of ONIC PH is something it welcomes and a direction it is excited to explore.

“Esports is a fast-growing industry and it is definitely something worth exploring as the industry is getting larger by the minute. Cebuana Lhuillier is here to support the growth of the industry and help take it to new heights,” said Cebuana Lhuillier President and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier.

He was seconded by Senior Executive Vice-President Philippe Andre Lhuillier, who said, “This strategic partnership with ONIC PH is a testament to our commitment to grow and dominate the digital space, this is a great step forward as our services cater to a more digitized market. We are also watching out for emerging technologies in various similar industries.”

In the tournament, ONIC PH is joined by Aura-PH, BREN Esports, Execration, Omega PH Esports, Blacklist International, BSB, Blu Fire, Cignal Ultra and NXP Solid.

The teams were divided into two groups of five, with Group A having Aura-PH, Execration, Blacklist International, Blue Fire and NXP Solid while Group B has Onic-PH, BREN Esports, Omega PH Esports, BSB and Cignal Ultra.

The regular season will run every weekend starting from Aug. 21 until Oct. 18.

Aura-PH, formerly known as Sunsparks, is the defending champion.

Champion of the tournament will receive $25,000 while the second place will get $13,000 and third place $7,000. Fourth place will get $3,000 and fifth-eighth place $1,500 each.

To adapt with the situation with the coronavirus pandemic, MPL-PH Season 6 will be played online to ensure the safety and health of the teams, staff, partners and fans.

All matches will be streamed live via its official social media channels (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Facebook, Mobile Legends Esports Facebook, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang YouTube). – Michael Angelo S. Murillo









