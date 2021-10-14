The Information Security Officers Group (ISOG) has officially opened the I am Secure 2021: The Great Shift virtual cybersecurity summit.

The full virtual event is part of the grandest and longest cybersecurity awareness campaign in the Philippines that started on Oct. 8 and will run until Nov. 8, 2021. This interactive convention gathers thousands of enablers and decision makers in the field of cybersecurity.

With the theme Securing the New Cyber Norm, the campaign aims to engage, establish, equip, and empower information security professionals with a resilient, and strategic cybersecurity mindset crucial to combat the cyber threats and attacks in the new normal.

“ISOG will once again empower professionals from different industries through a month-long campaign that will help us further strengthen our defenses against evolving cyber threats and intrusions. As guardians of cyberspace, we play a crucial role during this time when industries and individuals are most vulnerable to security risks,” said ISOG President Archie Tolentino.

ISOG, which consists of chief information security officers from different financial institutions, has been organizing cybersecurity summits since 2015.

Cybersecurity talks with augmented staging and presentations

The highlight of this virtual event is a two-day summit on Oct. 13-14, 2021. Hosted by broadcast journalist Pinky Webb, the virtual conference features keynote addresses by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier, and National Privacy Commissioner and Chairman Raymund Liboro. Guest speakers are Bankers Association of the Philippines President Jose Arnulfo Veloso and Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio Honasan II.

The summit’s plenary and breakout sessions features presentations by global thought leaders from international tech companies. Some of the topics to be discussed are advanced cloud security, zero trust security, artificial intelligence for cybersecurity, mapping security frameworks, and advanced threat analytics.

To make the sessions even more engaging, it comes with an augmented staging production. Participants will also join fun summit activities including a booth exhibition, games, and raffle.

Three-dimensional (3D) digital venue

Aiming for an exciting summit while keeping everyone’s safety in mind, ISOG holds a fully virtual summit through an interactive digital venue. Taking the usual webinar to the next level, this online summit runs through a state-of-the-art and globally awarded virtual venue platform. Participants can enjoy a simulated event summit experience by entering three-dimensional virtual interactive lobby, plenary hall, breakout rooms, exhibition halls, and networking lounge.

“We encourage IT professionals to join this free cybersecurity event. It is an opportunity to learn best cybersecurity practices and strategies for our respective organizations. Let us continue to equip ourselves with new information to fortify cyber resilience,” said ISOG Vice-President and 2021 Summit Chairman Chito Jacinto.

Registration to this virtual event is free of charge. Participants also get a chance to win raffle prizes. Register at www.isog-summit.com .

To know more about I Am Secure 2021: The Great Shift virtual summit, you may send an email to isog2021@gmail.com. For more information on ISOG and cybersecurity in the Philippines, follow ISOG’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ISOGPH, ISOG LinkedIn: (3) ISOG Summit | LinkedIn, ISOG SUMMIT Youtube Channel: (1) ISOG SUMMIT – YouTube.

