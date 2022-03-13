Oconer rules 179.8-km Stage Four

1 of 2

By Joey Villar

DAET, Camarines Norte — Outshone and outfoxed in the early stages by Excellent Noodles, Navy Standard Insurance made sure it will not cower from a heated showdown on this one.

George Oconer and Ronald Oranza bared their true fangs and came through with worthy performances on a rainy, slippery 179.8-kilometer Stage Four to spring back to life in the 11th LBC Ronda Pilipinas that started in Legazpi and ended in front of the Provincial Capitol here on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Mr. Oconer, the last Ronda winner two years ago, edged Mervin Corpuz of Excellent Noodles and Arjay Peralta of Drey in a wet and wild ending to rule the stage in four hours, 10 minutes and 12 seconds.

Mr. Corpuz had the same clocking and wound up second while Mr. Peralta timed in 4:10:14 to take third.

Mr. Oconer was so ecstatic that he raised his right hand at the finish after sealing the deal.

He later said he has more to offer. “I’m still starting to heat up,” said Mr. Oconer.

The effort sent Mr. Oconer zooming No. 9 in the overall individual general classification race from No. 13 and joined Mr. Oranza, the 2018 titlist who leapt from No. 7 to No. 4 after the latter towed a nine-man packed that checked in at fifth in the stage in 4:10:38, in the top 10.

Jan Paul Morales of Excellent Noodles was with Oranza’s group to cling to the overall lead and the red LBC jersey with an aggregate clocking of 9:42:37.

He is being chased by teammates Mr. Corpuz, who posted a second straight runner-up stage finish to ascend from No. 4 to No. 2 with a 9:42:57, and Ryan Tugawin, who fell to No. 4 from No. 4 with a 9:43:15.

And then Mr. Oranza, who remained optimistic he can still catch up and overtake his rivals despite being 2.05 minutes behind, was there at No. 4 with a 9:44:42.

“We still have six stages to go and I’m familiar with who I’m racing against. I’m confident of my conditioning,” said Mr. Oranza.

Their efforts eased the pain of losing the team’s best climber, Junrey Navarra, who will no longer return to the race after bowing out of Stage Three due to breathing problems.

Two-time Ronda champion Santy Barnachea skidded to No. 5 from in 9:44:52 and remained ahead of three Go for Gold riders in Jonel Carcueva (9:45:03), Jericho Jay Lucero (9:45:10) and Aidan Mendoza (9:45:15).

Mr. Oconer was at No. 9 with a 9:45:18 while Excellent Noodles’ Mar Francis Sudario rounded out the top 10 with a 9:45:39.

Excellent Noodles kept its iron grip of the overall team lead with a 26:37:41, followed by Go for Gold’s 26:40:03 and Navy Standard Insurance’s 26:40:47.

The race gets tougher from here as it resumes today with the longest lap of this 10-stage race packed into 10 days (including a one-day break) — the 212.5km Daet-Lucena Stage Five.

This annual event stakes a P3.5-million cash pot including P1 million to the champion.