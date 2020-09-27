Advertisement

No fare increase for 12 provincial bus routes

REUTERS

THE LAND Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Sunday said there would be no fare increase for provincial buses once the 12 identified routes open on Sept. 30 amid a coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We will implement the same fare rates initially,” Joel D. Bolano, head of LTFRB’s Central Office Technical Division, said at a virtual briefing on Sunday.

On Saturday, the transport regulator said that starting Sept. 30, public utility buses with valid certifications and  insurance policies may ply the following routes: San Fernando, Pampanga to Araneta Center, Cubao in Quezon City; Batangas City to Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITx); Lemery, Batangas to PITx; Lipa City to PITx; Nasugbu to PITx; Indang, Cavite to PITx; Mendez to PITx; Tagaytay City to PITx; Ternate to PITx; Calamba City, Laguna to PITx; Siniloan, Laguna to PITx; and Sta. Cruz, Laguna to PITx.

The regulator said passengers must get their trip tickets at least 48 hours before the trip. “No on-the day or walk-in ticket shall be sold except for emergency purposes,” it said.

The regulator said the one-meter physical distancing must be observed inside buses. Standing passengers are not allowed. — Arjay L. Balinbin





