NLEX, ALI unit start rapid COVID-19 testing for employees

NLEX Corp. and Ayala Property Management Corp. (AMPC) have started conducting rapid testing for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) for employees as Metro Manila shifts to a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) on Saturday.

NLEX Corp., a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), said it began rapid COVID-19 testing for all employees, particularly its frontline staff, today (May 15).

“We will see to it that only those who are cleared by the testing will face our customers,” NLEX Corporation President and General Manager J. Luigi L. Bautista was quoted as saying in a statement.

Since the enhanced community quarantine started in mid-March, the company enforced strict health and safety protocols, including for toll booths at North Luzon Expressway and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway.

At its toll booths and customer service centers, the company installed transparent barriers or protective curtains, and provided alcohol and hand sanitizers for customers.

Moreover, NLEX Corp. said it is considering long-term changes for its facilities, including room renovations, improvement of its ventilation system, and replacement of manual faucets to hands-free taps.

In a separate statement, AMPC said it performed mass testing for COVID-19 last May 7 to 8 for security guards, maintenance personnel, and other employees delivering services to Ayala Land, Inc. properties in Makati City.

AMPC said all 380 employees who underwent testing were negative for COVID-19.

The company is looking to procure more rapid antibody-based test kits for the rest of its workers who were on-duty during the lockdown.

“Testing for APMC frontliners is part of ALI’s initial efforts to start conducting tests for frontliners across its subsidiaries, including its malls and other commercial properties. This would prepare the company for the resumption of business operations once the ECQ is lifted, or as soon as the National Government permits,” the company said. — Adam J. Ang

















