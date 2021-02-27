NGCP holds consultations on transmission plan

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) on Friday said that it has been consulting agencies and stakeholders in the past two months about the country’s updated transmission development plan.

In a statement, the agency said the latest version of the plan would cover 2021 to 2040 and would take into account the needs of the power grid. The plan is updated yearly.

The National Grid had presented the road map for expansion and improvement of the grid in the coming years to the Department of Energy, National Transmission Corp., Philippine Electricity Market Corp. and Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines.

Also consulted were Manila Electric Co. and power generators and customers from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, it said.

NGCP just finished consultations with Mindanao stakeholders on Feb. 24. — Angelica Y. Yang