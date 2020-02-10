New ‘Velocity’ editor

STARTING THIS MONTH, Kap Maceda Aguila will take charge of BusinessWorld’s motoring section “Velocity” from Manny de los Reyes.

Mr. Aguila has been writing for national publications since 1992 after graduating that same year from the University of the Philippines-Diliman, where he majored in journalism. In 1998, he joined the Philippine Star’s lifestyle section first as a staff writer, then as a sub-editor.

He moved to the corporate world in 2002 while continuing to write for the publication’s tech, business, motoring and entertainment sections.

Mr. Aguila first wrote for the Star’s motoring section in 2001, and was involved as a segment host, writer and producer of its offshoot show Wheels, which aired on ABS-CBN Sports and Action. In 2018, he was named head writer of the show that then ran on Cignal TV’s OneNews channel.

In May last year, the Star opened Wheels.ph, a motoring and transportation website, and made Mr. Aguila its first online editor. Mr. Aguila now leaves this post to join Velocity, while he continues to write for the Star.

He also co-hosts motoring, tech and lifestyle show Gear Box on Radyo Pilipinas 1 738 AM (5 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays) with Eric Tipan and Nana Nadal.

















