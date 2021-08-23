THE NATIONAL Power Corp. (Napocor) said Monday that it will extend its power supply agreement (PSA) with Occidental Mindoro Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Omeco) until the end of the year, and provide funds to the power distributor as it awaits the completion of a power procurement auction.

“We will also heed their request that our leased units with a total capacity of 4 MW (megawatts) be operational at full capacity to ease their power situation,” Napocor OIC Donato D. Marcos said.

The Napocor-Omeco PSA expired on June 25, but the decision to extend came after Omeco experienced problems in contracting power.

Napocor provided no details on how much aid it is providing Omeco.

At present, Omeco is awaiting the results of a competitive selection process for power suppliers to fill the cooperative’s additional power requirements.

Napocor added that it has connected the transmission system of Oriental and Occidental Mindoro.

“Omeco can tap Oriental Mindoro Electric Cooperative’s reserve power. (But) It is yet to be evaluated by both parties,” Napocor said.

Napocor is mandated by law to provide power to remote off-grid areas via its small power utilities group plants.

It is also in charge of effectively managing the government’s remaining power assets like the 981-MW Agus and Pulangi hydroelectric power plants in Mindanao, and managing watershed areas and dams that support power generation. — Angelica Yang