Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra has appointed 100 new primary immigration inspectors who will be deployed to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) before the end of the year. This as the bureau expects an increase in the number of international travelers in the coming months with the gradual reopening of the country’s borders.

With the new appointments, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Jaime H. Morente said “we will be more prepared and are assured that sufficient manpower will be available in our ports to address the influx of passengers.

“We are hoping that our international flight operations will gradually return to normal before the year ends, following the government’s aggressive vaccine campaign,” Mr. Morente said. “As the country begins to reopen its economy, perhaps so, too, will our borders reopen slowly,” he added.

According to BI Personnel Chief Grifton S.P. Medina, the new appointees will be deployed after they submit the required documents and upon completion of their training on immigration laws, rules, and procedures.

However, due to the current pandemic, the new employees will be trained through virtual learning sessions “instead of the usual face-to-face, stay-in classes at the BI’s training academy in Clark, Pampanga,” Mr. Medina said. — Bianca Angelica D. Añago