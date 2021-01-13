MR.D.I.Y. Philippines making an impact on the environment

The largest home improvement retailer in Southeast Asia, MR. D.I.Y. planted its 100 seeds and turned over cash proceeds from The Good Bag, Reusable Bag campaign last January 8, 2021, to ABS CBN Foundation Inc. Bantay Kalikasan Mother Nurture campaign for the benefit of La Mesa Watershed.

The ceremonial turnover kick-started with a short program where MR.D.I.Y. Philippines Marketing Manager Mark Charles Salecina said, “The Good Bag campaign aims to do good not only to our valued customers but gather funds to adopt 100 trees for La Mesa Watershed by selling reusable eco bags at the 100 MR.D.I.Y. stores nationwide. MR.D.I.Y. Philippines wants to give back something good to the community by protecting the environment.”

D.I.Y. Philippines Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ms. Roselle Marisol Andaya expressed her gratitude and said, “Today, before MR.D.I.Y. Philippines turns over the cash proceeds from the successful campaign to the foundation, as well as plant 100 more trees, which coincide with the most recent 100th store opening at SM Hypermarket Novaliches, I would like to sincerely thank our valued customers who supported this campaign, our hardworking team of MR.DIYers across all departments in the smooth execution of The Good Bag campaign, and more importantly, to ABS CBN Foundation Inc. for initiating sustainability programs for our environment and allowing us, retail establishments to somehow contribute to such a worthwhile endeavor.”

The cash donation of Three Hundred Seventy-Four Thousand Seventy-Four pesos (Php375,074.00) was received by Ms. Sarah Agcaoili, Officer-in-Charge & Operations Head and Mr. Mar Zeri Ramirez, Officer-in-Charge & Operations Manager of ABS CBN Foundation Inc. Bantay Kalikasan-Save the La Mesa Watershed.

Advertisement

The day ended with planting seedlings which signifies our efforts to do good for the environment as these ensure we have enough trees, clean air and water now and for the next generations to come.

For more MR.D.I.Y corporate social responsibility (CSR) updates, please visit MR. D.I.Y. official Facebook at @mrdiyPHand corporate website atwww.mrdiy.com/ph.