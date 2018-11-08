MPBL: Super Crunch in tie-up with Makati team

THERE’S a reason why Super Crunch, a snack pack created down south, is making its presence felt in the metropolis and entering a partnership with Makati in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

“We noticed the MPBL and I talked to my dad like ‘why don’t we sponsor a basketball team’? We thought that MPBL is really growing and Makati is like a really good place. We’re strong in Visayas and Mindanao, but not in Luzon, I think Makati is a good place for us to start for exposure,” said Enrico Yap, who was delegated to head the marketing of the basketball affairs of Super Crunch. “We really pushed for the sponsorship of Makati.”

The partnership started on the right track as the Makati Super Crunch defeated the Zamboanga Valientes-Family’s Brand Sardines, 77-65.

The Super Crunch are currently running fourth in the tough northern division, carrying a 9-4 win-loss mark.

For Mr. Yap, he believes the MPBL is now catching up with the PBA and the concept has become really attractive for the common masses, which is the direct market of Super Crunch.

“Nothing against PBA, but they’ve been supporting companies. Here in MPBL, for example, Makati, you’re supporting Makati and the people of Makati. Makati is the business district, so it’s a good choice in our entry in the MPBL,” said Mr. Yap

Super Crunch, according to Mr. Yap, started by distributing the products to sari-sari stores.

“When the market was growing, we decided to come up with bigger packs. Before, we started with piso packs, small packs for kids. We were doing well in the Visayas and Mindanao and now we want to expand and bring it here in Luzon,” he added.

The partnership with Super Crunch means Makati had to ditch its old moniker of Skyscrapers, but that wouldn’t change the team’s objective.

“We’re ditching the old Skyscrapers moniker for Super Crunch, but our objective remains the same and that is to win the championship,” said team owner Paolo Orbeta.

For the players of Makati, the entry of Super Crunch brings nothing but positive vibes for the rest of the squad.

“We’ll be more motivated to win,” added ex-pro Rudy Lingganay, the premier point guard of the squad. “It means you always have to be on top of your game.”

Cedric Ablaza, a promising forward, agreed with Lingganay’s observation.

“It’s not only good for us, but it’s also good for our families because with Super Crunch, we’ll have a more sustainable campaign in the long season of MPBL,” said Ablaza. “This gives us added motivation to win.” — Rey Joble