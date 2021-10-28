Movie houses and films opening in Nov.

1 of 2

AFTER having been shuttered for over a year because of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, selected cinemas will be opening on Nov. 10, the Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines (CEAP) announced on its official Facebook page on Oct. 28.

The cinemas opening in Metro Manila are at Fishermall in Malabon; Cloverleaf, Eastwood, Fairview Terraces, Fishermall, Gateway, and Trinoma in Quezon City; Greenhills Shopping Center and Santolan Town Plaza in San Juan; Cinerama and Luck Chinatown in Manila; Circuit, Century Mall, Glorietta 4, and Power Plant Mall in Makati; Festival Mall in Muntinlupa; Bonifacio High Street, Uptown Mall, Venice Grand Canal in Taguig; Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque; and Newport Mall in Pasay.

Outside Metro Manila, the cinemas that are opening are at Alturas, Bohol Quality, and Island City in Bohol; Festive Walk in Iloilo; Fora in Tagaytay; Magic Star in Tarlac; Southwoods in Laguna; and Sta. Lucia in Rizal.

On Oct. 13, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), placed the National Capital Region under Alert Level 3, which allows the reopening of cinemas at 30% capacity for fully vaccinated moviegoers.

The CEAP’s health and safety protocols for the reopened cinemas are:

Monitoring of moviegoers’ body temperature as they enter the cinema;

Moviegoers to present authentic vaccination card;

Implement regulations set by the IATF and LGUs on facial coverings;

No eating inside the cinema;

Enforce socially distanced seating;

Encourage contact-less transaction in ticket-purchasing;

Improved air ventilation;

Availability of hand sanitizers at the cinema entrance;

Mandatory hand-washing every 30 minutes for cinema employees; and

Deep cleaning between screenings.

The CEAP also announced that horror-science fiction film A Quiet Place Part II, directed by John Krasinski, and the film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic novel Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, will open in cinemas on Nov. 10. Meanwhile, the latest 007 film, No Time to Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and starring Daniel Craig in his last film as James Bond, is set for release on Nov. 17. Marvel Studios’ ShangChi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will open in theaters on Nov. 24. — MAPS