Milo, BEST Center adapt, take basketball program online

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo, Senior Reporter

FACED by the challenging conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic, Milo and BEST Center are adjusting accordingly, taking their long-time basketball program online so as to continue fostering their vision for the sport.

Speaking at the online Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday, officials of both Milo and BEST Center shared going to the digital space, part of the umbrella Milo Home Court campaign, is a whole new ball game for them but something that had to be done and they are determined to succeed at.

“We have expanded our Milo Home Court program with the BEST Center to help and show kids that their dreams and aspirations can still be pursued,” said Luigi Pumaren, Milo Sports Executive, at the forum.

“Through these programs, parents can help their children advance their basketball skills through various classes and tournaments that espouse BEST Center’s scientific methods. With this partnership, we are able to continue our commitment of nurturing and inspiring young athletes to become champions of tomorrow,” he added.

The BEST Center’s Interactive Basketball Clinic, set to begin on Sept. 26, is a modular online class that provides students in-depth instruction and guidance to help them master their techniques at home.

Through it, children will be taught basic basketball drills such as dribbling, ball handling, and shooting. Each class will comprise a maximum of eight students led by two coaches to ensure that quality training will be provided for students.

A week earlier on Sept. 19, meanwhile, kids can have the chance to learn from the country’s most recognizable individuals with BIDA Best, an online webcast. Viewers will be able to hear directly from Milo BEST Center’s notable graduates as they will come together in a one-hour interview session to share their athletic and life experiences.

Expected to grace the webcast are Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Shaun and Dave Ildefonso, Andre Caracut, Chris Tiu and Benjie Paras.

BIDA Best will go live every Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m.

Then, since quarantine setups still do not allow on-ground tournaments and sporting events, a Skills Challenge will be held so as to provide children the opportunity to apply the techniques they have learned.

“We recognize the need to adapt to innovation, and by doing so, we are able to bring our expertise to a wider audience so that more kids will have the opportunity to develop their skill sets with our trusted mentors,” said Monica Jorge, Executive Vice President, BEST Center.

“It is going to be a challenge, of course, but we believe online classes will still be effective. This is different from the way we do things in the past. Nonetheless, we are determined to make it work,” she added.

The Interactive Basketball Clinic comes with a fee of P1,750 that covers eight classes, done twice a week for one hour per session. To reserve a slot, interested parents can reach the BEST Center through call (09178013533) or e-mail (bestcenter.inquiry@gmail.com).









