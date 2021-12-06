This Christmas, MG Philippines brings the finest OPM acts to the comfort and safety of your home with a special online edition of MG Live! entitled Salubong: The Christmas Concert, which will be broadcasted online over KTX.ph on December 10 and December 11, 2021. MG Live! Salubong will feature top local musical acts including urban/hip-hop star CLR, rock quartet Sponge Cola, and the legendary Aegis band rounding off this roster extraordinary artists.

Music is a cornerstone of MG’s brand identity and, since its launch in October 2018, MG Philippines has always championed and celebrated Original Pilipino Music (OPM) through its MG Live! concert series. This Christmas, MG Philippines brings the musical celebration straight to your home with this extraordinary online concert and the very first MG Live! Online concert event. The health and safety of all remain as MG Philippines’ top priority during these times, but the British heritage car brand nonetheless finds ways to usher in the holiday spirit and cheer through music while upholding a safe and secure event.

“MG continues to bring extraordinary musical experiences to Filipinos and we are proud to present MG Live! Salubong: The Christmas concert, in celebration of the holiday season. We hope to bring cheer and warmth into every home through this online concert event, which we dedicate to Filipino families here and abroad,” says Atty. Alberto B. Arcilla, President and CEO of MG Philippines. “MG has been associated with music since day one, and we are truly happy and excited to be able to stage Salubong—a truly one-of-a-kind Christmas concert—in cooperation with our partners, for the enjoyment of all Filipinos this December.”

Salubong is an extraordinary musical experience that promises more than just great tunes. Beyond the power of the music, enjoy loads of fun content like behind-the-scenes exchanges with the musical artists, and a sing-along complete with lyrics onscreen; and you can even send shout-outs to anyone anywhere in the world. If you have a member of your family working abroad this holiday season, send them a personalized greeting via Salubong using the event’s Salu-Salo Social Wall comment and share board. Make your loved ones feel the warmth of home this December with MG Live! Salubong: The Christmas Concert!

MG Live! Salubong: The Christmas Concert is brought to you by MG Philippines, in cooperation with Praxis and The Filipino Channel (TFC.) Salubong is staged with top-notch technical production at ABS-CBN’s ASAP Studio 10, and the program is conceptualized by the best Filipino musical production minds under director Paul Alexei Basinillo.

