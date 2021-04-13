MEGAWIDE Construction Corp. said on Tuesday that it had been awarded three contracts worth more than P3.1 billion to help build the Malolos-Clark Railway Project Phase 1.

“Megawide is preparing to start construction for the Malolos-Clark Railway Project (MCRP) Phase 1 in the second quarter of the year,” the listed company said in an e-mailed statement.

The company said its batching plant, formworks, and construction equipment and logistics businesses are preparing to supply concrete materials and provide support facilities to the consortium of Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd., Dong-ah Geological Engineering Co. Ltd. and Megawide after winning a “stringent” bidding process.

“The combined contracts for the services is more than P3.1 billion – P2.9 billion for the supply of concrete materials, P152 million for the provision of temporary facilities, and another P59 million for the initial equipment supply contract,” Megawide said.

The company said the implementation of the project should help restart the economy.

The project is part of the 17-kilometer North-South Commuter Railway Project implemented by the Transportation department.

It will link the New Clark City and the Clark International Airport to Metro Manila and nearby cities.

Megawide Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Edgar B. Saavedra said the company will continue to leverage on its vertically-integrated construction advantage “to deliver much-needed infrastructure projects… on time and with high quality and excellent workmanship.” — Arjay L. Balinbin