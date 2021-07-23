Max’s Group, Inc. announced two promotions to its executive leadership team as the listed restaurant operator focuses on business engagement and transformation.

The company appointed Christopher Tiong as the chief operating officer (COO) of its Krispy Kreme and Jamba Juice brands, while Mark De Joya will take the seat as COO of its flagship Max’s Restaurant.

Mr. Tiong has nearly a decade of experience in sales and marketing, having worked with multiple local and global companies. He was also previously the operations director for Krispy Kreme, Jamba Juice, and Yellow Cab Pizza Co.

“With my new role in Max’s Group, I’m excited to share this mindset of continuous learning to help the company adapt and respond to whatever comes our way,” Mr. Tiong said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mr. De Joya brings with him nearly two decades of marketing experience. He has been with the Max’s Group since 2017.

“I see this as an opportunity for me to connect the dots between my marketing and communications experience with deep commercial acumen to solve human problems and create valuable programs and systems for the people and customers of one of the most iconic brands in the Philippines,” Mr. De Joya said.

Max’s Group also includes Max’s Corner Bakery, Max’s Kabisera, Pancake House, Yellow Cab Pizza, Teriyaki Boy, and Dencio’s.

Shares of Max’s Group at the stock market declined by 3.18% or 20 centavos to end at P6.09 on Friday. — Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte