Manila Water reports 100% adherence to schedule on day 1 of rotational supply

MANILA WATER Company, Inc. reported 100% adherence to its rotational service schedule in the eastern part of Metro Manila and Rizal on Oct. 24, the first day of the renewed supply interruptions.

In a statement on Friday, the company said the supply problem, caused by a decline in the water levels at its main source Angat Dam, may continue until next year.

“With its current inflow, Metro Manila’s main water source may not reach its ideal 212-meter level by the end of 2019,” the statement said.

The company started asking customers to store enough water on Oct. 17 as it announced a schedule of interruptions.

“The company has since sought the understanding of its customers as this effort is necessary to ensure the still-limited raw water supply will last even beyond the summer of 2020,” Manila Water said.

According to the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), Angat Dam’s elevation was at 185.85 meters on Oct. 24, with the spilling level at 217 meters.









Manila Water manages 5,000 kilometres of pipes, around 320 major valves, 28 reservoirs, and over 100 pumping stations. — Jenina P. Ibañez