Manila FAME goes online

WHILE the pandemic has closed trade fairs around the globe, forManila FAME, the show must go on.

In lieu of the onsite show, the Philippines’ premier design and lifestyle promotion event has come up with FAME+, a new digital trade platform for the home, fashion, and lifestyle industries. Led by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the export promotion arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), FAME+ provides a new avenue for exhibitors to showcase their products and creativity to the world.

CITEM formally launched FAME+ with a virtual event on Oct. 22 over Zoom and streamed live on the Manila FAME Facebook page.

CITEM partnered with IPG Mediabrands to create the FAME+ platform. IPG Mediabrands is a global company with offices in the Philippines that specializes in creating automated and digital innovation solutions through its network of media agencies. For FAME+, IPG built the website from the ground up, including the product catalogues and digital storefront for exhibitors, and will be providing technical support to CITEM.

“Manila FAME’s venture to digital is the new direction of Philippine design,” said CITEM Executive Director Pauline Suaco-Juan. “If Manila FAME were to grow and attract more buyers and more prestigious trade exhibitions abroad, we need to invest in and strengthen its digital presence. FAME+ is the realization of the government and private sector’s collective effort to become more competitive with the rest of the world.”

Presented during the FAME+ launch was the new online home of one of Manila FAME’s show highlights, Design Commune. The digital Design Commune is envisioned to be a pilot program that reimagines the process of product development through 3D rendering and virtual exhibitions. Design Commune featured designs and products developed for the Ambiente trade show and the Maison&Objet and More Digital Fair.

The PH x Tokyo 2020-2021 Program was also launched that day. This new initiative from CITEM is an offshoot of the partnership with the Fashion and Design Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC). PH x Tokyo is an incubation program that aims to help young and emerging Filipino designers introduce their brands to Japan’s thriving fashion market.

With FAME+ now up and running, CITEM is looking to build its community by onboarding exhibitors, getting buyers to register, and sharing stories and content through its online magazine Touchpoint. FAME+ will also host digital events focusing on information, creativity, and entertainment for its registered members, making sure that using the website will be an engaging experience.

Among the benefits in joining FAME+ are 24/7 year-round promotion of products in a virtual showroom, a digital storefront for each exhibitor, complimentary digital content production and curation for 100 exhibitors, one-on-one consultations with product development specialists, and access to forecasts and industry insights to keep stakeholders updated on the latest trends.

The website also has messaging and conferencing features to connect exhibitors with buyers and other brands and manufacturers. Exporters can build their online presence and enjoy these benefits at no initial cost until October 2021.

Visit www.fameplus.com for more features and information.