Mactan-Cebu airport operator sets sights on more Davao connecting passengers

GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC), operator of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), is stepping up its promotional campaign to attract more passengers from the Davao City airport, which is already its second biggest domestic connection after Manila. Aines T. Librodo, GMCAC’s Airline Marketing and Tourism Development head, said they recorded about 800,000 passengers from Davao last year, up 7.3% from the previous year. Half of these travelers have connecting flights to either international or domestic destinations within the Visayas. “People from Davao who are going to other destinations in Visayas and going abroad are passing through Cebu,” she said in an interview Tuesday on the sidelines of a promotional event in Davao City. She noted that Cebu is a shorter trip from Davao compared with Manila, making it a more convenient stop. Ms. Librodo also said the growing number of connecting passengers is due to the increase in international destinations from the Mactan-Cebu airport. “More and more flights that go to Cebu would mean connectivity also to Davao,” she said. The MCIA is connected to 28 domestic destinations and 21 international destinations. — Maya M. Padillo

















