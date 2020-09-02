Lucio Tan spouse dies at 77

LUCIA “Letty” G. Tan, the wife of Philippine taipan Lucio C. Tan, Sr. died on Monday after battling a lingering illness, her family said in a statement on Tuesday. She was 77.

Mrs. Tan is survived by her husband and children Michael and Angeline, Sharon and Edgard, John and Nancy, Cherry and Alfred, Timmy and Christine, and her grandchildren.

“Our mom will always be remembered for her kindness and big heart,” her children said. “We will all miss her.”

Her wake will run from Sept. 2 to 7 at the Chapel 3 of Heritage Park Memorial Chapel in Taguig City, according to the statement. She will be buried on Sept. 8.

Earlier this year, Lucio’s son Lucio “Bong” K. Tan, Jr., who was chief executive officer of LT Group and president of PAL Holdings, Inc. died at 53.

Lucio is the 10th richest man in the Philippines, with a net worth of $1.7 billion, according to Forbes’ 2020 World’s Billionaires List. He has interests in airlines, tobacco, liquor, banking, beverages and property development. — Denise A. Valdez









