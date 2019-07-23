LTFRB issues rules on EDSA ban for provincial buses

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has issued guidelines on the ban of provincial buses from the main highway of Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA).

Under a memo that will take effect on Aug. 1, provincial buses going to Metro Manila will have to end at terminals in Valenzuela City, Parañaque City and Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The ban will only cover EDSA-based terminals that have been shut down by some local government units. About 1,480 provincial buses coming from the north with terminals along EDSA will have to end their trips at the Valenzuela terminal.

About 380 buses coming from South Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao with terminals in Cubao, Quezon City will be redirected to the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange.

About 890 buses from South Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao with terminals in Pasay City will be relocated to the Sta. Rosa Interim Terminal in Laguna.

About 450 city buses with routes close to the north must extend their services to the Valenzuela Interim Terminal, while about 240 city buses close to the south must extend their routes to the Sta. Rosa Interim Terminal in Laguna.









Fares must change accordingly, according to the memo. Affected buses may ply EDSA at a “window time” to be determined by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) so they can go from designated points in Valenzuela, Parañaque and Sta. Rosa to their respective terminals. — DAV