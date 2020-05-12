LRMC ramps up safety measures for operations restart

New guidelines for LRT-1 passengers

Preparations are in full swing as the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) anticipates the resumption of the LRT-1 operations. This is after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) released new safety guidelines for mass public transportation once the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) enforced in Metro Manila is lifted.

To ensure the welfare and protection of both passengers and employees, LRT-1 private operator LRMC will implement the following health and safety measures to fight the spread of COVID-19 once it re-opens its trains to the public.

Passenger guidelines

No mask no entry. Thermal screening done upon entry of LRT-1 station. Those with temperature greater than 37.6˚ C will not be allowed to enter the station. Physical distancing will be strictly enforced at the stations and trains, with floor markings as guidance. Passengers are encouraged to use Stored Value Cards for contactless payment. Placement of foot bath or disinfecting mats in all LRT-1 station entrances. Passengers will still be requested to open their bags for verification, but LRT-1 security will be using a hand-held metal detector, and no frisking will be conducted.

Increased sanitation and safety promotion

Alcohol sanitizer dispensers will be available at all ticket booths, while liquid soap dispensers will be available in restrooms. Trains are to be disinfected upon reaching the ends of the line at Roosevelt and Baclaran stations, and deep-cleaned at the end of each day. The driver’s cab is to be cleaned before each handover. Commonly touched areas such as ticket booths, ticket vending machines, handrails, elevators, escalators, platform benches, and comfort rooms will be cleaned every 30 minutes. Safety video reminders from the Department of Health and the World Health Organization will be played on the LCD screens, while posters and signage will be displayed prominently at each station and in each train. Staff and train drivers shall remind passengers to follow physical distancing at all times.

As the company leverages on the use of technology, passengers are encouraged to go digital and use the ikotMNL mobile app to easily get updates and announcements, plan their trips, check the LRT-1’s schedule and crowd status at the stations ahead of time. They can also relay their COVID-19 related concerns or inquiries through this mobile app. LRMC uses an automated system in the deployment of its trains, which provides better flexibility to match passenger volume for the day and avoid crowd build-up.

LRMC is working with partners to develop innovative sanitation technologies and methods to be more efficient and effective in keeping the railway safe for passengers. In addition, LRMC is looking out for its employees by providing them with face masks, hygiene supplies, regular health checks, and modified work arrangements.

“We look forward to serving once again our passengers who rely on the LRT-1 for their daily commute. We are committed to keeping you safe and giving you peace of mind as you ride our trains and return to your routine. Now more than ever, we appeal for your cooperation as we all face this new normal,” said Juan F. Alfonso, president and CEO of LRMC.

LRT-1 operations have been suspended since March 17 as a result of the government's extension of the enhanced community quarantine. Preventive and maintenance work for the line have been undertaken during this period in accordance with the IATF's work safety guidelines to ensure improved service.


















