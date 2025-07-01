AYALA LAND, Inc. has acquired New World Makati Hotel, expanding the portfolio of its hotel and resort development arm.

The acquisition is part of Ayala Land Hospitality’s (ALH) strategy to strengthen its presence in high-growth urban centers, particularly in Makati, ALH said in an e-mail statement on Monday.

New World Makati Hotel has more than 500 guest rooms and suites. It is located across Greenbelt and is within walking distance of major commercial offices and luxury retail establishments.

“This move reflects our continued focus on offering a cohesive and high-quality guest experience across key locations,” ALH President and Chief Executive Officer George I. Aquino said.

“The addition of New World Makati Hotel complements our existing portfolio and reinforces our commitment to serving evolving customer needs in one of the country’s most dynamic cities,” he added.

ALH said hotel operations will remain uninterrupted, with the current management team retained, and all existing bookings honored.

“ALH assures guests and partners of a smooth transition, maintaining the high standards of service the brand is known for. Business continuity will be maintained across all touchpoints,” it said.

ALH has over 4,000 rooms under its homegrown brands, including Seda Hotels, El Nido Resorts, and Huni Lio, as well as international luxury brands such as Raffles Makati, Fairmont Makati, and the upcoming Mandarin Oriental Makati.

