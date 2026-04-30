We’re having an out-of-town beach party for all employees. Aside from the usual preparations, what other important things do we need to ensure a successful company event? — Silent Fox.

​OTHER than a company-wide sports tournament, team building event, achievers’ conference, and a Christmas party, an out-of-town beach (or swimming pool) party is deemed an indispensable benefit for many employees. However, it could give you and the organization many unpredictable headaches.

​Some misguided workers can turn the situation into an HR case study on blurred boundaries, liability exposure, and corporate reputational risk.

​What begins as a morale booster can quickly spiral into issues involving alcohol misuse, sexual harassment, off-color jokes, safety lapses, or social media blowback. This is a challenge for management.

​That requires clarifying expectations before the trip that include setting dress codes, regulating alcohol use, establishing a curfew, and preparing for emergencies.

​This needs the active leadership of team leaders, line supervisors, and managers on how to manage issues on-site, ensure medical and transport contingencies are ready, and remind everyone that company policies are not suspended because it’s a recreation time.

​Regardless of who shoulders the cost, a summer getaway must never be an excuse for anyone to commit wrongdoing.

10 RULES

​A company-sponsored getaway is a welcome break from deadlines. However, without any clearly established rules, such an event can just as quickly produce confusion, blurred boundaries, and avoidable risk.

​Clear guidelines set expectations on accountability, behavior, health, and safety and to ensure that what happens off-site still reflects the organization’s culture and values. In short, well-crafted rules act as quiet guardrails. They keep the experience enjoyable, inclusive, and incident-free, so employees return refreshed rather than emotionally devastated.

​To strike that balance, organizations typically adopt practical guidelines like the following:

​One, clarify the objective. Having fun with co-workers and management must have clear boundaries. Is it a reward trip for everyone, a team building exercise, or a hybrid? That’s important because some employees are tempted to behave differently when they wear flip-flops.

​Two, avoid forcing attendance. While attendance should remain voluntary, firm confirmation deadlines are necessary to avoid miscalculation of the budget. Require everyone’s confirmation at least two months in advance, set deadlines for registration, and emphasize consequences for cancellations.

​Three, emphasize the application of the Code of Conduct. Even outside the office, workplace policies must remain effective. That’s because these extra-curricular events are company-managed and should not be treated as exceptions.

​Four, set reasonable limits on alcoholic drinks. Limit drinking by issuing beverage coupons. If some workers bring their own vehicle, be clear to prohibit them from drinking and driving. Assign event marshals or team leaders.

​Five, set rules for acceptable swimwear. Establishing clear guidelines for acceptable swimwear ensures a professional atmosphere and prevents discomfort across diverse employee groups. Avoiding overly revealing attire.

​Six, safety first. Provide emergency contacts and first aid access by bringing a medical standby team. Allow voluntary disclosure of relevant medical conditions and agree on safety protocols.

​Seven, assign event and transport coordinators. Have a clear accountability structure led by HR representatives. These coordinators must take charge of handling departure and return transport schedules, emergency situations, and related tasks.

​Eight, set limits on company expenses. Be explicit on what’s covered by the company’s budget and authorized signatories who must keep the required receipts for reimbursement, if allowed. This avoids post-event accounting headaches and misunderstandings.

​Nine, be sensitive in assigning rooms. Privacy still matters. Allow people to choose their roommates. However, be sensitive to gender, hierarchy, and personal issues like heavy snoring. Avoid forcing room-sharing where it may cause discomfort.

​Ten, remind everyone of social media etiquette. Set simple guidelines that require people asking prior consent before posting photos of colleagues. Avoid tagging workers and company officials in compromising situations.

POST-EVENT FEEDBACK

​After the trip, gather feedback to document lessons learned and pinpoint specific friction points. Evaluate logistical hitches, communication gaps, and activity engagement to refine next year’s strategy.

​By identifying what resonated and what failed, we can systematically eliminate “waste” as early as the planning process, ensuring future summer getaways are more seamless, inclusive, and enjoyable. Because even fun can be continuously improved.

​This data-driven approach transforms every observation into a strategic asset, guaranteeing that our future investments yield higher satisfaction and excellence.

Consult Rey Elbo for his free insights on people management. Send your workplace questions to elbonomics@gmail.com or DM him on Facebook, LinkedIn, X or https://reyelbo.com.