The Occupational Safety and Health Center (OSHC) said on Wednesday that it expects over 100 applications for the workplace safety and health awards, as more companies and agencies value workers’ wellbeing.

“Last time we were almost a hundred in terms of initial application, so I think we would be beating that for the 14th Gawad Kaligtasan at Kalusugan (GKK),” OSHC Executive Director Jose Maria S. Batino told BusinessWorld in an interview.

The GKK is an award by the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) to both the public and private sectors that exhibited “outstanding achievements” in terms of the safety and health of workers, workplaces, and their communities.

Government agencies, private establishments, microenterprises, informal sectors, and individuals from different industries can submit their applications to participate in the awards.

“We enjoin all sectors to join, that’s why our award system would be established on a sector-based,” Mr. Batino said, citing mining, services, construction, and manufacturing among the industries with the most applicants.

“There were more than 80 enterprises from the private sector that actually applied to the Gawad Kaligtasan last time and about 20 from the public sector but I’m not sure about the figures,” he added.

Compared to the previous awardings, this year’s GKK also aims to recognize the occupational safety and health (OSH) excellence of different sectors amidst changes in work modalities and digitalization.

“We’ve noticed some companies are applying AI (artificial intelligence), they are applying their systems to ensure that they get to monitor and implement effective safe tenant programs,” Mr. Batino said.

“We’re transitioning with respect to transformative forces like climate change, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and working arrangements,” he added.

Data from the World Economic Forum revealed that 92 million roles or 25% growth in digital jobs are expected by 2030.

As more jobs shift to digital, Mr. Batino said it is timely to recognize the adjustments made to ensure the safety of remote workers and their work setups.

“Many companies have established means of ensuring that even their personnel who are on alternative work arrangements are also given the necessary monitoring and the necessary interventions,” he said.

“The regulations now require that if there are companies and they have people who are on alternative work arrangements, they are required to include as part of their OSH programs that they submit to DoLE the aspect of looking into the safety and health of these subject or concerned employees,” he added.

Regional GKK awarding, scheduled from September to October, grants up to P30,000 to winners. Meanwhile, the national awarding, scheduled in December, grants awardees up to P100,000. — Almira Louise S. Martinez