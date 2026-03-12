My boss asked me for a meeting to discuss my current projects. This is unusual. He’s not a micromanager and I love his management style. The trouble is my low pay and perks. I wonder if he knows about my plan to leave the company. — Indigo Reef.

​Maybe. He may have received some news about your plan from the grapevine, if you talked about it with your work colleagues. Or your boss may have been assisted by a friendly headhunter to trick you with a lucrative job elsewhere. And you’re the only one who would know that.

​Aside from those, there are many ways to know about your career plans.

​How would you handle the situation if he asks you to stay? In your case, it’s unusual because your manager is not a micromanager, and you genuinely appreciate his leadership style. So why the sudden one-on-one?

​Naturally, your mind races to some lingering concerns — especially when you think about your dissatisfaction with your compensation. The possibility of the boss knowing your plan adds a layer of tension. Now, would you be honest or offer a tactful white lie to keep options open?

​Navigating this delicate conversation requires balancing transparency with strategy, weighing your loyalty and career ambitions against the realities of compensation and growth. It’s a test not just of negotiation, but of emotional intelligence in action.

​Therefore, be prepared to answer questions, assuming this is a “stay” interview. A “stay” interview is the opposite of an exit interview. If your boss is truly worth his salt, he would know what motivates you to stay.

​Of course, it’s not as simple as that. You should ask thoughtful questions about the progression of your career. If you’re prepared, such a meeting could be an excellent career conversation.

THE BEST QUESTIONS TO ASK

​A “stay” interview is a rare opportunity for employees to pause, reflect, and have an honest conversation with their boss on what keeps them motivated — and what might drive them away. More often than not, a “stay” interview is the best time to discuss compensation.

​Unlike exit interviews, which happen when it’s too late, “stay” interviews focus on engagement and retention. The key is asking the right questions: What challenges can be removed? What opportunities exist for growth, recognition, or skill development? How does your manager see your future in the company?

​By framing thoughtful questions, employees can uncover actionable insights, strengthen trust, and potentially reshape their work experience — sometimes even improving pay, perks, or responsibilities without changing jobs and while preserving seniority rights.

​Here are some exploratory questions you can ask your boss during a “stay” interview:

​One, performance expectations. This is first on your meeting agenda. Be ready to update the manager on the status of your projects. Review the performance standards and timelines. Ask: “What is needed so I can improve my performance the most?”

​Two, work satisfaction. Find out from the boss how satisfied or dissatisfied he is. Ask: “Which parts of my work do you think add the most value to the team and the whole organization? Are there projects where you think I could contribute more?”

​Three, support and resources. If you’re missing out on certain requirements of the job, then find out those other expectations. Ask: “What support can the organization provide to help me perform better? Are there training programs or learning opportunities you can recommend?”

​Four, organizational direction. You can expect a broad answer from your boss as there could be things that may not be suited for everyone’s consumption. Instead, ask: “Where do you see our team or department in the next two years? How can I best contribute to that direction?”

​Five, career direction. The answer to number four above could give you ideas about your career track. Ask: “What opportunities do you foresee for my growth in this organization? What skills should I develop if I want to take on bigger responsibilities?”​

​Six, communication process. Your boss initiated the meeting. That’s a good sign. But ask this question anyway: “How can we improve our communication and feedback process? How often do you want updates?”

ASKING FOR A RAISE

The above questions may appear intimidating to your boss. Better if you can focus on two to three thoughtful questions, not a dozen. If you do, ensure that you ask them towards the end of the meeting. If not, as soon as the boss asks you if you have questions.

​Asking for a raise can feel awkward. The key is preparation, timing, and a calm, professional approach. If that “stay” interview proved to be well timed, for example when you’ve already proven your worth, then don’t hesitate to ask for a raise while diplomatically touting your track record.

