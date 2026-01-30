JAPANESE digital learning platform learningBOX entered the Philippine market with three local partners, seeking to deliver secure, AI-assisted training for businesses and educational institutions.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between learningBOX and its three partners at Shangri-La The Fort in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, on Tuesday, the company said.

The collaboration seeks to address Philippine skills deficiencies, which is being reflected in unemployment data as companies struggle to find candidates to fill their needs. In October, unemployment was 5%.

The new venture proposes digital learning solutions that could address this issue via scalable tools for employee training and skills verification.

Shintaro Nishimura, director of learningBOX, told BusinessWorld that the platform will allow companies and educational institutions to design industry-specific training programs. “By the end of 2026, we aim to have several local agencies promote these model cases to each industry,” Mr. Nishimura added.

Kotaro Adachi, CEO and co-founder of TechShake Pte. Ltd., an Asian innovation ecosystem enabler, cited the importance of local partnerships and government collaboration. “Even if the technology from overseas is good, it doesn’t work without local relationships,” Mr. Adachi said, noting TechShake’s engagement with the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

“Japan is facing a saturated and aging market, whereas ASEAN countries have a young and growing economy. This trend allows even smaller Japanese companies to expand globally,” Mr. Adachi added.

Dominic de Leon, director of logistics firm Pac Atlantic Group, said he sees the platform facilitating onboarding and continuous learning, particularly in the area of logistics processes and regulatory updates. “The challenge is educating people to use the system properly, but it has the potential to improve efficiency and skills within the workforce,” he said.

Danica Elpidama, business development lead at Digiteer, said such platforms have applications for small businesses and large enterprises alike. “The adoption is positive, especially for Gen Z learners who are already familiar with digital learning environments,” Ms. Elpidama said.

learningBOX provides tools for creating and delivering online exams and training courses with a focus on security and AI-assisted learning. As of August, the platform supports over 850,000 active users and is used by more than 1,600 organizations, including educational institutions and government agencies. The platform was active in over 120 countries and regions as of October 2024. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking