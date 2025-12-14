THE LEGAL counsel for Senator Ronald “Bato” M. Dela Rosa said they have had no recent communication with the lawmaker, whose month-long absence from the Senate coincides with reports of an alleged International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant.

Israelito P. Torreon, a Davao-based lawyer speaking on behalf of the senator’s legal interests, gave a brief “No” when asked whether Mr. Dela Rosa had been in contact with him recently.

The admission comes amid reports the senator has not attended plenary sessions or committee hearings since Nov. 11, when word came out that the ICC had allegedly issued an arrest warrant against him.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government said on Friday that it has tapped local authorities to monitor the senator’s movements, saying it is “trying to be steps ahead” in anticipation of a possible warrant.

“Any action premised on a supposed ICC arrest warrant remains legally premature and constitutionally infirm,” Mr. Torreon told BusinessWorld via Viber.

“Especially while there is a pending petition before the Supreme Court that squarely raises issues on the legality of cooperation with the ICC following the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute,” he added.

The Supreme Court last month denied a “Very Urgent Motion” to compel the government to produce the alleged warrant for Mr. Dela Rosa, but it continues to deliberate on broader constitutional questions regarding the legality of cooperation itself.

Mr. Torreon also dismissed critics suggestions of a “voluntary appearance” to the ICC by the senator as a “political narrative,” asserting there is no legal or moral duty for a sitting senator to submit to a tribunal they claim lacks jurisdiction.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin C. Remulla stated in recent interviews that he received information suggesting a warrant was “out” for Mr. Dela Rosa, citing his former role as the “chief implementer” of the national police during the height of the drug war.

As the senator remains absent from Senate sessions, Senate President Vicente “Tito” C. Sotto III said that citizens dissatisfied with Mr. Dela Rosa’s absence may file an ethics complaint as the proper parliamentary remedy.

Mr. Dela Rosa has also been absent from bicameral conference committee meetings on the proposed 2026 national budget. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking