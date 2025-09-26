I’m the human resources (HR) manager of a medium-sized enterprise. My boss gave me the task of organizing and managing a new volunteer program for employees. How do I start it right? — Doctor Why.

Convincing employees to participate in weekend activities such as tree planting, feeding programs, or community clean-ups can be challenging. After all, weekends are sacred for many people.

That’s when people recharge with their family and relatives. Even unmarried workers spend their Saturdays and Sundays dating or pursuing hobbies.

With the right approach, volunteering can be enjoyable for employees as activities can foster camaraderie, instill a sense of purpose, and make them proud of their workplace.

Here’s how you can start. But first, ensure that your volunteer program encourages real volunteerism without compulsion. Don’t make them feel like they have no choice but to follow.

BEST PRACTICES

Here are certain best practices that you could emulate:

One, align with the company’s mission, vision, and values. Know the specific values that your organization can use to promote volunteer activities. This means practical application. If you’re in food manufacturing, it’s best to create activities that support hunger relief. However, it doesn’t mean giving away food nearing its expiry date.

Two, consult workers about their interests. You can start with workers belonging to an interest club. From there, you can create a committee composed of experienced volunteers. They can help you create programs and policies close to their interests. If necessary, conduct a survey to determine where to focus your activities.

Three, recognize and celebrate contributions. Acknowledge employees who spend personal time volunteering. Recognition can come via bulletin boards, newsletters, social media, or awards. Write brief articles featuring “volunteer champions” and their success stories. Focus on how they benefited from those programs.

Four, management must lead by example. Invite middle managers and top executives to roll up their sleeves. They can lead in planting saplings or serving food at shelters in evacuation centers. Imagine the value of seeing the CEO holding a shovel in muddy jeans. Employees will notice and should be proud of working for such managers.

Five, connect with the general interest of the workers. They don’t volunteer just because they’re told to. They show up because they believe their efforts matter. Your company must go beyond the logistical requirements. Emphasize why you have to be in a particular spot early in the morning. Share how planting 2,000 saplings can restore a watershed, or how one feeding program nourishes children who might otherwise skip a meal.

Six, make the program entertaining. Humans are social creatures. If an activity feels like an outing with friends, participation skyrockets. Add simple twists: play upbeat music while tree planting, create a “before and after” photo wall for clean-up drives, or hold a lighthearted contest between departments.

Seven, offer schedule flexibility. Instead of a rigid weekend schedule, provide options where the workers can do volunteer work during weekdays, say for two hours per day, morning or afternoon. Some may prefer tutoring kids or help out with NGOs to joining the company’s flagship program.

Eight, recognize and celebrate milestones. Recognition is a powerful motivator. Celebrate volunteers publicly with the greatest number of trees planted. Feature their photos in company newsletters, post highlights on social media, or create a “Volunteer of the Month” board. Small gestures work wonders.

Nine, make it an integral part of the company culture. Over time, volunteer programs can be woven into the company’s DNA. You can also use it as an occasional PR stunt to reflect on organizational values. When employees see that their organization invests in communities, they begin to view volunteerism as part of what it means to work there.

Ten, start small and level up in time. Don’t expect 100% participation on your first attempt. Start with light, high-impact projects, like a one-hour community clean-up or food distribution. Once employees experience the positive energy, they’ll be more open to bigger commitments. Momentum builds trust.

PURE VOLUNTEERISM

Encouraging employees to volunteer isn’t about filling buses with reluctant workers every weekend. It’s about creating meaningful opportunities, making them enjoyable, and ensuring people feel proud of their impact.

When organizations, through their executives and line leaders, lead by example, connect activities to purpose, and recognize efforts sincerely, volunteering stops being a “weekend sacrifice” and starts becoming a privilege.

And that’s when the real magic happens: employees discover that serving others not only helps communities but also deepens their sense of belonging and pride in their work.

Ask questions and receive Rey Elbo’s insights for free. E-mail elbonomics@gmail.com or DM him on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, or via https://reyelbo.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.