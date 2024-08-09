AROUND 800 members of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham) are expected to take part in SM Group’s job fairs after the two entities entered into a partnership.

In a statement on Wednesday, AmCham said that the partnership is a result of a memorandum of understanding signed with SM Group’s Jobs Opportunities Building Skills (J.O.B.S.) advocacy.

Under the agreement, 800 AmCham members will participate in SM’s job fairs, and thousands of employees within AmCham’s network will be provided with upskilling opportunities.

“AmCham has always pushed towards upskilling our workforce as we see how crucial it is to the sustainability of business,” AmCham Executive Director Ebb Hinchliffe said.

“The SM J.O.B.S. advocacy’s two-pronged approach to empowering the Filipino worker is quite an effective way to reach people and provide opportunities nationwide,” he added.

The partnership will give AmCham companies’ employees opportunities to attend courses like digital marketing for e-commerce, cloud foundation, business analytics, and computer security.

“SM will continue to hold job fairs across the country to match job opportunities with the right skills and talents,” Teresita Sy-Coson, lead of the J.O.B.S. project under the Private Sector Advisory Council, said.

“By providing a venue for employers and potential employees, we are doing our part in pushing job acceleration,” she added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile