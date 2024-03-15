THE Central Luzon regional wage board has approved an increase in the monthly wage for domestic workers to at least P6,000, the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said.

More than 126,000 domestic workers are expected to benefit from the P1,000 to P1,500 increase, as approved by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, which issued Wage Order No. RBIII-DW-04. The new pay scale takes effect on April 1.

The P1,000 increase applies to those working in cities and first-class municipalities in Central Luzon, while P1,500 will be added to other municipalities.

“The increase considered the results of a survey and public hearings, as well as the needs of domestic workers and their families, the employer’s capacity to pay, and the existing socio-economic conditions in the region,” according to a DoLE statement.

On March 12, the National Wages and Productivity Commission confirmed the pay order after it had been submitted for review by the regional board.

The last wage order for domestic workers in Central Luzon came into effect on June 20, 2022. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana