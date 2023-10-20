SOME 62% of overseas professionals want to return to the Philippines within the next five years, according to global recruitment consultancy firm Robert Walters.

A Robert Walters survey with 120 respondents from various industries like banking and information and communication technology cited the need to take care of their families as their primary motivation for wanting to return.

“As the number of overseas Filipino professionals returning home continues to grow, it presents a valuable opportunity for local employers,” Robert Walters Philippines Director Alejandro Perez-Higuero said in a statement.

About 46% of respondents seeking to return said they were optimistic about the Philippines’ growth prospects and opportunities to start their own businesses.

Some 30% of respondents had no intention of returning, citing lack of confidence in the country’s economic stability.

Of those who want to continue working overseas, 80% said their host country has a more stable economy than the Philippines.

“As business priorities undergo continuous transformations, it becomes imperative to address the ongoing shortage of highly skilled talent in the country,” Mr. Higuero said.

"These returning professionals often possess enhanced technical skills and a more adaptable mindset, honed through their experiences in diverse international environments," he added.