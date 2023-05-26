THE Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) said it renewed its training partnership with South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Corp.

In a statement, TESDA said Director General Danilo P. Cruz and Samsung Electronics President Min Su Chu signed the renewed partnership on May 15, which covers training programs in electronics and information and communications technology (ICT).

According to TESDA, the partnership includes the electronic product assembly and servicing program, to be delivered via the Dual Training System at the TESDA Women’s Center (TWC).

Mr. Cruz said the partnership aims to ensure the availability of highly skilled workers for the electronics and ICT industries.

TESDA and Samsung signed the original memorandum of agreement in 2014 establishing the TESDA-Samsung Training Facility for Consumer Electronics at the TWC.

The partnership has produced 198 graduates, of which 80% were eventually employed. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave