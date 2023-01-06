JOB SEEKERS have been advised to develop their digital skills, multi-tasking, adaptability, interpersonal skills, and time management to increase their chances of employment this year, online job portal JobStreet Philippines said.

In a statement, JobStreet said more firms are indicating a preference for hybrid work setups this year.

“With hybrid work becoming normalized, we are expecting more hirers to look for talents who already have and are open to learning both hard and soft skills that are relevant to their industry,” JobStreet Country Manager Phillip A. Gioca said.

Employers are looking for individuals with digital skills, which are now an integral part of most business operations, JobStreet said.

JobStreet advised those looking for work to take online courses and become accustomed to emerging digital platforms that companies are adopting in their operations.

It added that jobseekers should welcome team assignments or projects as hirers look for people who can work well in groups.

Individuals can also improve their multi-tasking capabilities by keeping a list of tasks and focusing on the most important ones first, JobStreet noted.

Unemployment decreased to 4.5% in October, the lowest in three years, or before the pandemic set in.

Job quality improved that month as underemployment, a measure of workers who are seeking more work, fell to 14.2% from 15.4% in September.

“As industries evolve, it matters not who is the most skilled in the field, but more so, who can adapt quickly.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez