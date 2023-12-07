THE Department of Energy (DoE) and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) said on Thursday that they signed an agreement to use irrigation sites for renewable energy (RE) projects.

Under the agreement, the DoE will use NIA sites, including areas identified for future irrigation projects, in a manner that does not hinder the facilities’ irrigation functions.

“The agreement between DoE and NIA signifies a crucial step forward in the pursuit of water security and sustainable resource management, which is aligned with the goals outlined in Executive Order No. 22, series of 2023,” according to a statement issued by the Presidential Communications Office.

Energy Undersecretary Sharon S. Garin said the agreement is in line with the government’s goal of generating 35% of power from renewable energy sources by 2030 and 50% by 2040.

NIA administrator Eduardo G. Guillen said the project converts water rights for multi-purpose use, adding that the NIA is now looking at floating solar power generating plants.

“As part of the strategic initiative, NIA’s irrigation water will not only help the agency to expand economically and generate additional funds for the operation and maintenance of its irrigation facilities, while allowing the DoE to provide the public with better access to clean, reasonably priced energy sources,” the Palace said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza