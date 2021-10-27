Keeping kitchens streamlined

1 of 3

GERMAN kitchen manufacturer SieMatic recently launched the Pure SLX Kitchen in the Philippines. The line continues the brand’s hands-free design concept, introduced in 1960, and the minimalist principle of the SieMatic Pure style collection (2019).

The SieMatic SLX kitchen concept received the German Design Council’s German Design Award 2021. The same kitchen concept also received the Iconic Award 2020: Innovative Interior as “Best of Best,” the iF Design Award 2020, and the Red Dot Design Award 2020.

“Siematic invented the first ever handle-free kitchen in the year 1960. Over the years, many manufacturers caught up on this trend. And this style has been, now becoming one of the most popular styles worldwide,” said Volker Betsch SieMatic Sales Director handling Asia Pacific, Middle East, India, and Africa, during an online press launch on Oct. 21.

“We believe it’s a beautiful design that really elevates the kitchen, the living space. Hopefully, we will see [the SLX] in the coming years in many Filipino homes and have a good chance with the market to develop this even further in the future,” Mr. Betsch said.

The Pure SLX Kitchen has four key concepts: weightlessness, light, feel, and transparency.

The idea of “weightlessness” is seen in the drawers which are mounted to the back panel of glass cabinets to suggest an effect of floating. The drawers are built with mitered edges that appear practically seamless when closed.

The SLX island countertop is 6.5mm thick, which is five times thinner than the standard countertop in the industry. The countertop is illuminated from underneath to enhance the illusion of suspension.

Light in the SLX kitchen is used to emphasize the kitchen’s balanced proportions and sleek lines. Its temperature and brightness can also be controlled individually, allowing users to experience a different atmosphere in the kitchen with a slight adjustment of the light settings. It can be made dimmer for a more dramatic feel and brighter for a more vibrant mood.

For the “feel” concept, the kitchen’s recessed grip was completely redesigned as ribbed and concave for a haptic experience. For the idea of “transparency,” the design features transparent doors and panels, and minimal frames. The SLX glass cabinets are designed to seemingly link the kitchen to the living room.

To visit the SieMatic Manila showroom, interested parties have to book their on-site or virtual design consultation via siematic-philippines.com/contact-us. For more information, visit siematic-philippines.com/SLX. — MAPS