Intramuros opens three sites to public

AFTER being closed for nearly a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Intramuros, Manila’s walled city, reopens three sites to the public.

The Intramuros Administration this week announced the reopening of Fort Santiago, Casa Manila Museum, and Baluarte De San Diego in a post on it Facebook page.

Beginning Feb. 18, Fort Santiago will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m. (visitors can enter only until 7 p.m.); while Casa Manila Museum and Baluarte De San Diego will welcome visitors from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday, and Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Visits are limited to a capacity of 100 people at a time at the Fort Santiago and Baluarte De San Diego; while Casa Manila Museum will allow 15 people at a time or five people per group.

Visitors must follow health and safety protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distance of at least one meter, mandatory temperature checks, and filing a health declaration form. Digital health declaration forms may be accomplished through staysafe.ph. The app is available in Google Play and the App Store.

Only visitors aged 15 to 65 years old are allowed to visit.

Entrance fees are P75 for adults and P50 for students and persons with disabilities. Payments may be done through cash and Beep Paymaya.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases recently announced that leisure establishments such as arcades, cultural centers, and theme parks can resume operations in areas under a general lockdown. However, Malacañang last week reset the opening of cinemas following health concerns aired by Metro Manila mayors. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman