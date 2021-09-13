AS PART of the Philippine Film Industry Month, the 5th International Film Industry Conference (IFIC) has organized 11 free public panels and seven masterclasses from Sept. 16 to 19, featuring local and international film industry professionals from of the global film industry.

Organized by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), since 2017, the IFIC consists of a series of panels and masterclasses which bring together big names from the local and international film industries.

Last year, the conference was held online because of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. It drew over 2,000 attendees to eight online public sessions and six online masterclasses. It featured 16 local and international partners, and 32 local and international speakers.

This year, the conference will open with a keynote address from Asia-Pacific Region-Motion Picture Association, Communications Vice-President Stephen Jenner.

“As we expand the annual conference to IFIC along with the eventful celebration of the very first Philippine Film Industry Month, we also elevate the sessions and masterclasses by purposefully curating the lineup of topics and bringing in exceptional filmmakers and professionals in the industry. There’s so much going on right now in the international arena and through IFIC, we are brought together to know more about the direction and future of cinema,” FDCP Chairperson and CEO Mary Liza B. Diño-Seguerra said in a statement.

IFIC features speakers from various international programs including SEAFIC Lab and Torino Film Lab.

The 11 public sessions are: “Nurturing Your Narratives through Film Labs”; “Essentials on Film Financing”; “Fundamentals of Dossier Making”; “Filming With the ASEAN Region: The Future of Film Funding and Grant Opportunities”; “Backstage Access: Bringing Philippine Animation to the World”; “Shaping the New Landscape of ASEAN Film Industry”; “Film Market Strategies and Trends”; “Preserving the Future with Film Archiving”; “Netflix: Bringing Filipino Stories to Audiences Everywhere”; “Behind the Scenes of International Distribution”; and, “Building Strategies Towards the Future of Film Exhibition.” The 11 public sessions will be held via Zoom for free and streamed on the FDCP Facebook and YouTube pages.

The seven masterclasses offered in the conference are “Writing Essentials: Creating Character-Driven Stories” with film producer, consultant, and screenwriter Samantha Horley; “Unveiling Success Behind Documentary Co-Production” with film producer Alexander Nanau; “To the Next Level: Fundamentals of Dossier Making” with film producer Armi Rae Cacanindin; “Packaging Your Films for Release” with film sales agent Kataryzna Siniarska; “Finding the Right Tune for Your Film Pitch” with script editor and producer Naomi Levari; “Forging Paths for Wider Reach: A Guide to Film Marketing” with Boris Pugnet, the CEO of French film company Tiramisu; and “Reality Check: Transformations in Film Distribution” with Vincent Quek, founder of Anticipate Pictures. The masterclasses are priced at P800 to P1,000 per class; and P5,000 for premium access to all seven. The masterclasses will be held via Zoom.

For the complete schedule and details, visit www.fdcp.ph/ific. Registration is ongoing until Sept. 15.