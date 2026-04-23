Home Infographics Philippines lands 34th in Resilient Food Systems Index
Philippines lands 34th in Resilient Food Systems Index
The Philippines placed 34th out of 60 countries in the inaugural Resilient Food Systems Index (RFSI) by the Economist Impact, scoring 63.82 out of 100 — below both the Asia-Paciﬁc and global average scores. The report cited weak public spending on agricultural research and development, gaps in food security and access policies, and slow productivity growth as key drags on the country’s food system resilience.